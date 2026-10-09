T.J. Watt Explains Outburst During Steelers’ Loss to Browns

Pittsburgh’s 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns brought out the worst of the Steelers, and not just on the field with their poor play. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Aaron Rodgers and other key players were all noticeable frustrated, even going as far as expressing that frustration at each other.

T.J. Watt is Tired of Discussing His Outburst During Browns’ Game

Tired of discussing the rough Thursdays night last week, Watt reiterated why his outburst towards Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham isn’t a big deal.

“This is nothing new. Football is a heated game. We’re all very passionate. We want to succeed. I think it’s just part of the game, honestly,” responded Watt when faced with another question about the incident after Friday’s practice, eight days after what happened in Cleveland.

Pittsburgh’s Defense Has Been Enduring a Rough Stretch Recently

The often calm and cool Watt couldn’t hold back his emotions in the second quarter, grabbing a headset and providing some aggressive advice to Graham. And while an out of character look for the veteran outside linebacker, it’s not something that’s been a lingering issue or warrants continuous discussion.

Because no Steelers player or coach was satisfied with what unfolded against the Browns. Pittsburgh allowed 372 yards of total offense to Deshaun Watson and company, with 260 coming through the air and 112 on the ground. The Browns’ averaged 6.0 yards per play. Cleveland’s overall production was nothing too outrageous, but it was more than the standard such an experienced defense holds themselves to.

Watt Holds the Defense to a Much Higher Standard

However, part of what likely aggravated Watt so much is that the defensive struggles weren’t isolated to just one game and have become a recent trend. Pittsburgh has let opponents rack up 322.3 yards per game through four weeks of action.

Watt, an eight-time Pro Bowler and the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, has been part of a defense that has surrendered 20 or more points in three-straight weeks, resulting in two losses and a win that required scoring 30.

T.J. Watt Expressed Noticeable Frustration After the Game

Feeling as if the defense made it way “too easy” on Deshaun Watson and the Browns all night, Watt, as one of the leaders of the unit, expressed his disgust in the overall play of the group as a whole.

“I mean, even at the end of the game there, it’s just way too easy getting down the field there, getting them in range,” Watt explained to reporters. “Just got to look at everything and move forward.”

Watt has 13 tackles, with 10 created as solo, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception so far in 2026.

The Steelers will now try to get back on track at home with the Indianapolis Colts, coming off putting up 30 on the scoreboard in their Week 4 win, visiting Pittsburgh. Kickoff for the Steelers and Colts is scheduled for noon ET on Sunday.