Steelers Poach Former Starting CB From Commanders: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers were apparently back to scouring practice squads around the league for cornerbacks Tuesday. While doing that, the Steelers made another addition.

PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh reported Tuesday afternoon the Steelers signed cornerback Terell Smith off the Washington Commanders practice squad. It’s the second cornerback the Steelers have poached from another team’s practice squad this week.

“Smith was spotted in the Steelers’ locker room on Tuesday with a locker. Pittsburgh will have to keep Smith on the 53-man roster for at least three weeks,” wrote Farabaugh.

That move comes after they also signed cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad in the same period. The Steelers released cornerback Doneiko Slaughter and brought Smith and Murphy-Bunting in as they refurbish the cornerback room.

Smith started six games for the Chicago Bears from 2023-24. He missed the 2025 season because of a patellar tendon tear.

As Farabaugh explained, practice squad signing rules require the Steelers to keep Smith on their active roster for at least three weeks.

Steelers Sign CB Terell Smith: Report

Getty PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh reported the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran defensive back Terell Smith from the Washington Commanders practice squad Tuesday.

Smith was turning into a pretty solid contributor for the Bears when he suffered his serious knee injury. Unfortunately, he hasn’t played in a regular season game since then.

But with the Steelers desperate to add some experience to their cornerback room, Smith could get a shot very soon in Pittsburgh.

The Bears selected Smith at No. 165 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in 12 games as a rookie, starting four of them. Smith had 49 combined tackles, including three for loss with six pass defenses and an interception. He played 377 defensive snaps and 87 on special teams.

Smith was more of a special teams contributor in 2024 when he played 14 games for the Bears. He also started two contests during the 2024 campaign. The defensive back had 19 combined tackles, four pass defenses and his first interception that season.

Smith suffered his torn patellar tendon during the 2025 preseason. The Bears placed him on injured reserve toward the end of August 2025. About a year later at this year’s roster deadline, Chicago waived the cornerback. Smith joined the Commanders practice squad at the beginning of September.

How Smith Could Contribute to Steelers Defense

Getty Cornerback Terell Smith is another new addition for the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary.

The Steelers had some of their best cornerback depth in years entering the regular season. But after the Joey Porter Jr. trade and Jamel Dean injury, the team’s defense is hurting for cornerback depth.

With Dean set to potentially miss Week 5 because of an ankle injury, the Steelers will likely start Asante Samuel Jr. and rookie Daylen Everette at cornerback. Pittsburgh could also move veteran Jalen Ramsey back outside from the slot then play veteran Brandin Echols at nickel cornerback.

More than likely, the Steelers will do a little bit of both.

As additional reinforcements, the Steelers also have Smith and Sean Murphy-Bunting available too. They will have a few days to prepare for Pittsburgh’s Week 5 opponent.

The Steelers will host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 11. Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET at Acruisure Stadium.