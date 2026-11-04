Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Pitch Deals Alex Highsmith to AFC Contender for Solid Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers are atop the AFC North but still could trade away players from their roster ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Pittsburgh could trade from an area of strength to get some assets they could potentially flip for help in other areas of need.

The Steelers are 6-2 and are on their bye week.

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Pitch Deals Alex Highsmith

Ahead of the trade deadline, Pittsburgh could look to trade away pass rusher Alex Highsmith.

Heavy.com has a trade idea that flips Highsmith to the Kansas City Chiefs for a second-round pick, which would be a great return.

Steelers acquire:

Alex Highsmith

Chiefs acquire:

2027 second-round pick

Pittsburgh doesn’t have to trade Highsmith, so teams will have to overpay, especially AFC contenders.

The Steelers have gotten interest in Highsmith from several teams across the NFL, which could help them get a good return. The Chiefs badly need to add help off the edge, and since they are an AFC rival and among the primary potential competition for Pittsburgh in the playoffs, the Steelers could get away with taxing Kansas City a bit more on a trade for Highsmith than other teams, hence the second-round pick value.

Highsmith is also under contract for another season, as he’s in the third year of a four-year, $68 million deal. So, Kansas City would be getting the pass rusher for two playoff runs, and with the team aging, they need to go all-in.

Highsmith has recorded 18 tackles and 3.5 sacks this season. A year ago, he had 9.5 sacks, showing he can still be an impact pass rusher.

Pittsburgh Has Clear Deadline Goal

The Steelers are atop the AFC North and looking like legit playoff contenders.

Yet, there are still some question marks around Pittsburgh, and Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor of ESPN believes the team shouldn’t go all-in at the deadline.

“Don’t mortgage the future for the present,” Pryor wrote. “Coming off their most well-rounded performance, the Steelers aren’t in desperation mode at the trade deadline. They could use help at cornerback and wide receiver, but only if the price is right. While the Steelers are in win-now mode, their top priority remains finding their next franchise quarterback.

“While that answer could be on the roster in Drew Allar or Will Howard, the Steelers still don’t want to surrender the kind of significant draft capital that could be used to land a premium prospect.”

The Steelers still should look for help at receiver ahead of the deadline.