Buccaneers All-Pro Laments Steelers Fans at Raymond James Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers players are accustomed to their fans taking over road stadiums. It could have been worse than normal for Pittsburgh’s Week 6 opponent, though, because of the poor start from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That’s what Buccaneers All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs suggested while speaking to reporters after the Steelers defeated the Buccaneers in overtime Sunday.

Wirfs received a question about the crowd at Raymond James Stadium being heavy Steelers fans. The left tackle defended Buccaneers fans, putting it on the team for not performing well enough to give them a reason to provide support.

“Can you blame [Buccaneers fans]? You know, we’re 1-4 and haven’t really given them much to cheer about,” Wirfs told reporters, via JoeBucsFan.com.

“So, yeah, it sucks. It sucks when you’re going damn near silent count at home. But you gotta give [fans] something to cheer for.”

Tristan Wirfs Addresses Steelers Fans Taking Over Raymond James Stadium in Week 6

Getty Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting left tackle Tristan Wirfs addressed Pittsburgh Steelers fans taking over Raymond James Stadium during Week 6.

The Steelers defense played very well in Week 6, especially after allowing an early touchdown Sunday. It’s possible the heavy Pittsburgh crowd was a reason why.

As has been the case many times for road games with the Steelers, the Terrible Towels were very visible in the crowd. The Steelers offense struggled for three quarters, but Wirfs and the Buccaneers were unable to put the Steelers away with another score in the second half.

Pittsburgh held the Tampa Bay offense to 47 yards after the fourth quarter started, including overtime.

Wirfs was at a loss for words after the Buccaneers blew a 13-point fourth-quarter lead.

“I don’t really know, to be honest,” said Wirfs. “We’re up by 13 and, I don’t know. I don’t have anything. I’m not going to say anything right now. I don’t know what it is.

“It’s insanely frustrating, to be up 13 at home. We haven’t won a [expletive] home game yet, and to not be able to finish out the game is really frustrating.”

Other than a kneel down at the very end of regulation, the Steelers scored on all of their five possessions during the fourth quarter and overtime to complete their biggest fourth-quarter comeback in the regular season in 34 seasons. Two of those scores were touchdowns.

Paris, France Next on Steelers Fans Takeover List

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers fans took over Raymond James Stadium in Week 6.

Steelers fans are known for amassing large crowds at road games. The team’s fans travel well for a variety of reasons. The fan base is very loyal, and there’s also a lot of motivation for Pittsburgh people to travel fun to visit places such as Tampa, Florida. The fact the weather is starting to get cool in western Pennsylvania just adds to the motivation for Pittsburgh fans to travel to warmer destinations in the final couple months of the regular season.

The Steelers also have fans all over the country. When they play in populous states such as Florida, a high volume of the team’s fans in the state flock to the game.

Up next, Steelers Nation will get to show off overseas. The Steelers will face the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France during Week 7 on Sunday, October 25.

Last year, Steelers Nation showed up in Dublin, Ireland. The same factors appeared to be at play — Steelers fans traveled to the game as a vacation trip while the team’s fan base in Europe also showed up.

The Steelers-Saints matchup will kick off at 9:30 am ET on Sunday. It will be the league’s first regular season game in France.

The Steelers are 1-1 in their history in international games.