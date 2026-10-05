NFL Announces Rare Referee Punishments After Controversial Week 4

It was a wild week in the NFL, not just because wide receivers like Ceedee Lamb and Tetairoa McMillan had over 10 catches, respectively, but because there was some controversy surrounding NFL referees.

In a league where players are constantly handed fines and punishments, the NFL is handing not one, but two referees suspensions.

“The NFL confirmed today that line judge Jeff Seeman has been suspended for two games and referee Adrian Hill has been suspended for one game, each for an instance of unprofessional conduct toward a player in Sunday’s Arizona-New York Giants (Seeman) and Miami-Minnesota games (Hill),” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on October 5th. “The suspensions were issued by NFL Vice President of Officiating Ramon George.”

NFL Suspends Jeff Seeman After Trey McBride Incident

Jeff Seeman received the more significant punishment after appearing to yell expletives at Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride during Sunday’s Cardinals-Giants game.

The interaction occurred in the fourth quarter after a third-down play in which McBride was arguing that pass interference should have been called. It remains unclear exactly what McBride said to Seeman, but television footage appeared to show the line judge directing profanity toward the Cardinals tight end.

CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, who was standing near the interaction, provided additional context and said she did not hear McBride curse at the official.

The NFL Players Association quickly criticized the incident, with executive director JC Tretter calling the official’s behavior “unacceptable.”

“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable,” Tretter said. “Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

While disagreements between players and officials are inevitable, the league’s decision to suspend Seeman demonstrates that there are limits to how those exhanges are expected to unfold.

Adrian Hill Also Disciplined After Eric Wilson Exchange

Adrian Hill’s incident was considerably different but resulted in another suspension of an NFL official.

During the Vikings-Dolphins game, Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon pushed Vikings defender Eric Wilson into Hill, causing the referee to fall to the ground.

The collision appeared to be accidental, and Wilson even offered to help Hill up. Instead, Hill got to his feet and immediately confronted the Vikings linebacker, yelling at him and pointing him back toward his huddle. Another official eventually stepped in to separate the two.

Hill did not throw a penalty flag on the play, but his reaction quickly drew attention from viewers.

“That was funny, honestly,” Wilson said. “I ended up apologizing to him and explained the situation. He was cool about it. He understood what was going on. He just said he didn’t want us fighting, me and [Gordon]. He said he was just trying to break us up.”

Despite Wilson’s explanation, the NFL determined that Hill’s conduct crossed the line and suspended him for one game.

Players and coaches are expected to control their emotions when dealing with officials, while officials are expected to maintain professionalism when interacting with players and coaches.

After Week 4, the NFL has made it clear that the standard applies in both directions.