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49ers Announce Christian McCaffrey Injury Update Ahead of Raiders Game

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San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers weren’t in action in Week 8, getting a much-needed and deserved bye week after their first seven games.

San Francisco is sitting at 6-1 overall, but the team has dealt with a plethora of injuries all season long. The 49ers are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, looking to get back on track and maybe even welcome a few players back from injury.

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided San Francisco’s first injury report of the week, addressing several notable players, including star running back Christian McCaffrey.

49ers Announce Injury Update on McCaffrey

After exiting Week 7’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with a hamstring injury before ultimately returning to finish the game, there seemed to be optimism that the injury wasn’t serious heading into the bye.

There still is no indication that anything has changed. However, Shanahan revealed that McCaffrey isn’t practicing on Wednesday.

The team will also have veteran wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel sidelined on Wednesday, via Cam Inman of Bay Area News.

For now, there is no cause for concern regarding his status for Sunday. How much he participates on Thursday and Friday will be a real indicator of whether he’ll be ready to suit up against Las Vegas.

If he can’t go for some reason, rookie running back Kaelon Black would become the primary RB in Shanahan’s offense.

McCaffrey’s 2026 Season With 49ers

With all the injuries San Francisco has dealt with on the offensive side of the ball, McCaffrey has been one of the few consistent weapons for quarterback Brock Purdy.

McCaffrey has played in every game, carried the ball 84 times for 389 yards and eight touchdowns, and caught 34 passes for 251 yards.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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49ers Announce Christian McCaffrey Injury Update Ahead of Raiders Game

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