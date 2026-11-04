49ers Announce Christian McCaffrey Injury Update Ahead of Raiders Game

The San Francisco 49ers weren’t in action in Week 8, getting a much-needed and deserved bye week after their first seven games.

San Francisco is sitting at 6-1 overall, but the team has dealt with a plethora of injuries all season long. The 49ers are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, looking to get back on track and maybe even welcome a few players back from injury.

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided San Francisco’s first injury report of the week, addressing several notable players, including star running back Christian McCaffrey.

49ers Announce Injury Update on McCaffrey

After exiting Week 7’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with a hamstring injury before ultimately returning to finish the game, there seemed to be optimism that the injury wasn’t serious heading into the bye.

There still is no indication that anything has changed. However, Shanahan revealed that McCaffrey isn’t practicing on Wednesday.

The team will also have veteran wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel sidelined on Wednesday, via Cam Inman of Bay Area News.

Key 49ers pre-practice plan per KS

DNP

WR Mike Evans

WR Deebo Samuel

RB Christian McCaffrey

Limited

DE Nick Bosa

CB Nate Hobbs

WR Demarcus Robinson — Cam Inman (@CamInman) November 4, 2026

For now, there is no cause for concern regarding his status for Sunday. How much he participates on Thursday and Friday will be a real indicator of whether he’ll be ready to suit up against Las Vegas.

If he can’t go for some reason, rookie running back Kaelon Black would become the primary RB in Shanahan’s offense.

McCaffrey’s 2026 Season With 49ers

With all the injuries San Francisco has dealt with on the offensive side of the ball, McCaffrey has been one of the few consistent weapons for quarterback Brock Purdy.

McCaffrey has played in every game, carried the ball 84 times for 389 yards and eight touchdowns, and caught 34 passes for 251 yards.