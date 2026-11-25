The San Francisco 49ers delivered a surprise injury update on starting quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Brock Purdy on Wednesday, with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan sharing that Purdy might not be available for Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Brock Purdy will not practice today due to an ankle injury he suffered in the second quarter against Minnesota,” The San Francisco Standard’s David Lombardi wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “It is NOT a high ankle sprain, so Purdy is day-to-day.”

49ers on Hot Streak Headed Down Stretch

The 49ers are 9-1 and coming off a convincing 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 in Mexico City. Purdy was brilliant against the Vikings, going 21-of-26 passing for 255 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy won’t practice today, coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters, as he deals with an ankle sprain from the second quarter on Sunday night,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He’s day to day.”

“Brock Purdy will not practice today due to an ankle injury he sustained in the second quarter Sunday night, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said,” NBC Sports NFL reporter Matt Maiocco wrote on X.

Brock Purdy Playing Best Football of Career

Purdy, a former Mr. Irrelevant as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, signed a 5-year, $265 million contract extension with the 49ers before the 2025 season and then missed a career-high 8 games.

In 2026, he’s playing the best football of his career so far.

Through 10 games, Purdy is 9th in the NFL with 2,624 passing yards, 3rd with 23 touchdowns, and 1st with an 86.4 QB rating.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy has an ankle injury and will not practice today,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He hurt it in second quarter on Sunday. Shanahan said it’s not a high ankle and it’s day to day. He indicated they’ll see how week goes.”