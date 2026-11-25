The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a dominant 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday night in Mexico City, improving to 9-1 on the season.

They also welcomed back veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who missed the previous three games with Achilles tendinitis.

The injury didn’t seem to slow Evans down much, as he led the team with six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

49ers Announce Injury Update on Evans

Although Evans came out of Sunday’s game relatively unscathed, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear Wednesday that the team plans to remain cautious with how it handles his lingering Achilles issue.

Evans appeared on Wednesday’s injury report as a DNP, meaning he didn’t practice. That could become a common theme early in the week for the rest of the season. As a veteran, Evans knows how to prepare for games, even when he doesn’t get much practice time.

“I think Mike’s done that for the last few years of his career. So you’ve got to manage him that way anyway,” Shanahan said. “So he probably would never practice Wednesday’s regardless. But the Achilles he took four or five weeks off, whatever it was, and we tried to be smart with him through the game to try and not up his wear and tear too much, so that’s why we don’t leave him out there all the time. The Achilles can get better as the year goes and we can forget about that, but it still probably won’t change as far as Wednesday’s and things like that.”

Kyle Shanahan said the team is being careful and load managing Mike Evans in a sense in order to limit wear and tear on his Achilles. https://t.co/GpfrZMax8h — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 25, 2026

Evans’ 2026 Season With 49ers

In his 13th NFL season and first with the 49ers, Evans has made an immediate impact whenever he’s been on the field for San Francisco.

Despite dealing with injuries, Evans has appeared in seven games and recorded 33 receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

The expectation is that he’ll suit up again Sunday when the 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks. However, how much he practices over the rest of the week, particularly Friday, could provide a better indication of his status heading into the matchup.