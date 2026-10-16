49ers Announce Concerning Injury Update on WR Mike Evans Before Commanders Game

The San Francisco 49ers are 5-0 entering Week 6 after earning a 32-29 road win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

This week, San Francisco will return to Levi’s Stadium for a primetime matchup against the Washington Commanders (1-3-1) on Monday Night Football.

Ahead of the matchup, the 49ers released their updated injury report Friday, which listed veteran wide receiver Mike Evans among the players they’re monitoring.

49ers Announce Concerning Injury Update on Evans

Evans suffered a rib injury several weeks ago but has continued to play through it. He’s coming off his best performance of the season.

He hauled in seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown last week and has played in every game for San Francisco this season.

However, Evans has now missed practice on both Thursday and Friday ahead of Monday night’s game. He’s also dealing with Achilles soreness that surfaced this week.

There’s a growing possibility that the 49ers may be without Mike Evans & Nick Bosa vs the #Commanders https://t.co/hNUbIL5LlG — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) October 16, 2026

Evans Will Likely Have to Practice on Saturday

With the game scheduled for Monday, both teams have an extra day to determine most players’ final statuses.

For a Sunday game, teams usually rule players out if they miss practice on Thursday or Friday. For Monday night, Evans needs to get on the field for at least part of Saturday’s practice to improve his chances of playing.

If he doesn’t practice Saturday, it will be an uphill climb for the 49ers to play him. However, given Evans’ experience and his understanding of his body at this stage of his career, San Francisco could be more lenient with how much practice time he needs before clearing him to play as the team tries to improve to 6-0.