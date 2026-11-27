Jordan Watkins is still waiting to get back on the practice field. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver was again a DNP on Thursday with a groin injury, joining quarterback Brock Purdy on the sideline, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

What the Thursday Participation Report Shows

Purdy did not practice for the second straight day with an ankle injury. He suffered it in the second quarter of the 49ers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said it is not a high ankle injury and that Purdy is day-to-day.

Safety Siran Neal also did not participate. Wide receiver Mike Evans was limited with an Achilles injury after not practicing on Wednesday. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was limited for a second day with a neck injury.

Cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir (foot) and Upton Stout (shoulder and neck) were also limited, along with guard Carver Willis, who is dealing with an illness.

What It Means for the San Francisco 49ers

Some of the news was encouraging. Keenan Allen, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams all returned as full participants after their veteran rest days on Wednesday. Austen Pleasants also went from limited to full with his knee injury.

That leaves two questions at the skill positions. Watkins has now missed two days, and Evans is still limited as he works back from the Achilles issue. Purdy’s status is the biggest question of all.

Nate Hobbs Added to the Secondary

The 49ers also made a move on defense. Cornerback Nate Hobbs signed with the team in March and has yet to play a game for them. He was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday, per David Lombardi, and he could be an option against Seattle.

Hobbs adds depth in the secondary. With Stout limited, Hobbs could have a spot at nickel if Stout is not available. Nothing says that is the plan yet.

The Other Roster Moves

To make room, the 49ers placed right tackle Colton McKivitz on injured reserve. He will miss the rest of the season after fracturing and dislocating his ankle against the Vikings.

The team also re-signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the practice squad after releasing Robert Beal Jr. to open the spot, per Lombardi.

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers host the Seahawks on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium. Friday’s report will be the last one before the game, and it will show if Purdy, Watkins and Evans are trending the right way.

For the defense, the plan is simpler. Hobbs is finally in the mix, and the 49ers will find out if he is ready for his first game.