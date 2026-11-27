The Washington Commanders didn’t waste any time making Brandon Aiyuk feel at home.

Two days after the San Francisco 49ers released him, the former All-Pro wide receiver signed with Washington’s practice squad on Wednesday. The move reunites him with quarterback Jayden Daniels, his teammate at Arizona State in 2019.

And now Aiyuk has his old number back too — with a little help from Christian McCaffrey’s younger brother.

Brandon Aiyuk, Luke McCaffrey Strike Jersey Number Deal

Aiyuk wore No. 11 throughout his time in San Francisco and clearly wanted to keep it in Washington. The problem was that wide receiver Luke McCaffrey already had it.

On Friday, the two sides found a solution.

“Brandon Aiyuk worked out a deal with Luke McCaffrey to get No. 11,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala posted on X. “McCaffrey will wear No. 15. (Pending league approval.)”

Neither side has shared the terms of the deal. Players often get paid to give up a number, but there’s no word yet on what McCaffrey got in return.

It’s a pretty easy call for him either way. The 2024 third-round pick out of Rice has just one catch for 6 yards this season and has mostly made his mark as a kick returner.

He looked like he was breaking out last year, catching 11 of 15 targets for 203 yards and three touchdowns in nine games before a collarbone injury ended his season. But he’s struggled to find the field on offense since.

There’s a little irony here too given Aiyuk needed to negotiate with the brother of a former teammate on a team he spent the summer trashing on social media.

When Will Brandon Aiyuk Make His Commanders Debut?

Don’t expect to see No. 11 on Sunday.

Aiyuk won’t be elevated from the practice squad for Washington’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jhabvala. He hasn’t played since tearing his right ACL, MCL and meniscus on Oct. 20, 2024.

Head coach Dan Quinn said Aiyuk looked “strong and fast” in his workout but gave no timetable for his return.

“It’ll take a lot of work to get to that spot to be ready and impact the team in a strong way,” Quinn said.

His exit from San Francisco was ugly. Things only moved after Aiyuk hired agent Drew Rosenhaus in late October. The NFL reinstated him on Nov. 9, and the 49ers released him two weeks later.

Still, Washington knows what he can be. General manager Adam Peters was with the 49ers when they drafted Aiyuk in 2020, and he called him a “smart football player.”

The 28-year-old Aiyuk was a second-team All-Pro in 2023 after posting 75 catches, 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s caught 294 passes for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns in 69 career games.

Daniels is on board too. The QB said the two have settled a rift caused by Aiyuk’s social media posts and called him “a brother to me.”

The Commanders, who’ve won three of their last four, visit the Cardinals on Sunday sitting two games behind the New York Giants in the NFC East.