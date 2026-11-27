The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday in a massive divisional showdown.

San Francisco enters the contest with a fairly concerning injury report, mainly because quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with an ankle sprain that has him listed as day-to-day.

However, Purdy was listed as a DNP on both Wednesday and Thursday. If he can’t practice in at least a limited capacity Friday, the chances are seemingly increasing that Mac Jones will start at QB.

Seahawks List 15 Players on Injury Report

Seattle is coming off a bye, so you’d think the team would be relatively healthy.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case, as the Seahawks listed 15 players on their injury report following Thursday’s practice.

Some of those players have progressed to full participation after starting the week as DNPs or limited participants. However, a handful are still battling to get on the field Sunday.

The Seahawks list Sam Darnold as a full participant for the second straight day, so he’s still on track to start Sunday vs. the 49ers. JSN was limited again with a new ankle injury, as was Leonard Williams due to his stinger. A long injury report for a team coming off a bye. https://t.co/3QdCry8Qwp — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 26, 2026

Of the 15 players listed, four didn’t practice: DT Jarran Reed, OT Abraham Lucas, G Quentin Nelson and QB Jalen Milroe.

Eight players took part in Thursday’s practice on a limited basis: G Anthony Bradford, LB Ernest Jones, LB Demarcus Lawrence, QB Drew Lock, LB Uchenna Nwosu, LB Patrick O’Connell, DT Leonard Williams and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Sam Darnold Expected to Start at QB vs. 49ers

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold missed the last two games with a quad/rib injury, but he now appears ready to return Sunday and start against San Francisco.

Darnold practiced in full Thursday, putting him on track to return to the lineup. Head coach Mike Macdonald also reaffirmed Darnold’s status as the team’s starter, despite Lock’s solid performances when he filled in this season.

Darnold was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, which is a good sign that he’ll be ready to go. Head coach Mike Macdonald also made it very clear that Darnold remains the team’s starter, despite some solid performances from Lock when filling in this season.