The San Francisco 49ers have been the class of the NFC this season.

At 9-1, they own the conference’s best record and a three-game lead over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. But their biggest test of the season might come without their MVP-caliber quarterback.

Brock Purdy, who leads the NFL with a 118.2 passer rating, hurt his ankle in the second quarter of last Sunday’s 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. And with Sunday’s rematch against Seattle at Levi’s Stadium fast approaching, the 49ers still haven’t seen him back on the practice field.

Brock Purdy Still Not Practicing for 49ers

Purdy was missing again on Friday when the 49ers began warmups, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

“QB Brock Purdy (ankle) is not on the field as the 49ers begin warmups,” Maiocco posted on X. “His availability is in question to play Sunday vs. the Seahawks. Mac Jones is on standby.”

Purdy also didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. The good news? Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that it isn’t a high ankle sprain.

“When he can’t go today, it’s always a possibility,” Shanahan said about Purdy’s availability for Sunday. “It’s not a high ankle, so it’s day to day with it, but we’ve got to see how it goes.”

Purdy didn’t miss a beat after getting hurt against the Vikings either. He played 48 of 54 snaps before exiting late with the game in hand, then was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

Still, with a three-game cushion in the division, the 49ers can afford to be cautious with their franchise QB.

Mac Jones on Standby for 49ers-Seahawks

If Purdy can’t go, Mac Jones would make his first start of the season.

San Francisco has been here before. Jones started eight games last season while Purdy dealt with turf toe, going 5-3 and completing 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions (97.4 passer rating).

But he’s barely seen the field this year, attempting just one pass — a 5-yard completion.

And the timing isn’t ideal. The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks are 6-4 and fighting for a playoff spot. They’re also expected to get quarterback Sam Darnold back after he missed two games with quadriceps and rib injuries.

“That’s the plan, assuming practice goes well,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Purdy was the difference in the first meeting, leading two fourth-quarter scoring drives in a 32-29 win in Seattle on Oct. 11. That game was a bit of payback too, after Seattle routed a short-handed 49ers team 41-6 in last season’s divisional round.

Another win on Sunday would bury Seattle three games back with another division game in hand. Whether Purdy is under center for it is still up in the air.