While the San Francisco 49ers have a big game this week, they didn’t have to play on Thanksgiving, giving them an opportunity to spend the holiday with their families.

And it seems running back Christian McCaffrey and his family made the most of it.

McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, share two children: Colette, who was born in 2025, and Roman, who arrived at the end of September. That made this Roman’s first Thanksgiving.

McCaffrey’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The couple took some time to document their special day as a family, with Culpo sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram along with several photos of Christian on her story.

“Feeling very thankful this year,” Culpo wrote. “Happy Thanksgiving everyone!”

She also shared a hilarious video on her story of McCaffrey tossing their daughter into the air while she rocked their newborn son.

Culpo captioned the clip, “pretty much sums up the day! Mom on bouncing duty, dad on fun duty.”

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Embrace ‘Fun’ Parenting Duties on 8-Week-Old Son Roman’s First Thanksgiving https://t.co/4w7mNdzZ4d — People (@people) November 27, 2026

McCaffrey and Culpo’s History Together

McCaffrey and Culpo first sparked dating rumors in early 2019. It didn’t take long for them to go public, as they made their relationship Instagram official in November of that year.

Since then, the couple got engaged in 2023 and officially tied the knot in 2024 at a chapel in Rhode Island, where Culpo is from.

Now, they’ve welcomed two children into the world, as mentioned, and McCaffrey has spoken on several occasions about how important Culpo is to him and his career.

“We’re very similar. We both value hard work and understand what it takes to do our jobs efficiently,” McCaffrey told PEOPLE. “The level of understanding, humility, and teamwork applies to both family and business… I’m very fortunate — my wife is incredible. She really makes my job easy, which isn’t easy in-season. It’s a 24-hour, on-the-clock deal. I feel lucky she supports me the way she does.”