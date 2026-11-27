San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy missed his second straight day of practice on Nov. 26 with an ankle injury ahead of the Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 29 at Levi’s Stadium.

As a result, there’s serious discussion as to whether the Niners will need to lean on Mac Jones for this game against Seattle. With the 49ers at 9-1, the bigger picture is having a healthy Purdy for a playoff run, and the reason for having Jones is for moments like these.

When Jones has been asked to fill in for Purdy, the Niners backup has a passer rating of 97.4 with 2,156 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 14 games, per StatMuse.

Because of his strong performances from last season, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan believes Jones is well-equipped to step in if Purdy is sidelined.

“If [Purdy] does miss a game, it would be Mac Jones, who obviously is very capable,” Lee Chan said in a Nov. 26 video on her YouTube channel. “He helped the 49ers win a lot of games last year, and he knows the guys pretty well. It’s his second year in this Kyle Shanahan system, and the thing that’s good about that is that the more time the guys have in the system, the better they understand it.

“The timing is so important, and it took Brock Purdy some time. He was always really good, but I think Brock Purdy is really hitting his peak in Year 5 here in Kyle Shanahan’s system, and you can see how efficient he is on the field. The connection he has with guys like Mike Evans and Keenan Allen, who have adapted really, really quickly.”

49ers QB Mac Jones Has Plenty of Weapons Should He Start

Moreover, Lee Chan notes that Jones will have a full supporting cast of weapons to lean on should 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan decide to rule out Purdy for this game against the Seahawks.

“I think the good thing about that is that Mac Jones is going out there with really experienced wide receivers, experienced in Kyle Shanahan’s offense and experienced in general,” Lee Chan added.

“So if Mac Jones goes out there, he’s got a great supporting cast in Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, everybody.”

George Kittle on Seahawks Defense Before Week 12 Game

Ahead of the 49ers’ rematch against the Seahawks, tight end George Kittle discussed facing Seattle’s defense again after San Francisco secured a win on the road earlier this season on Oct. 11.

“It’s a division game,” Kittle told reporters on Nov. 25. “That’s how I view it. It’s Seahawks week. They’re a really good team. Best defense in the NFL besides the Vikings. They do everything really well. Nothing gets by them in their secondary. They’re super physical. So, I mean, it’s not like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s the Seahawks.’

“It’s just, ‘Hey, it’s another NFL game, but it’s another fantastic team who’s going to do everything they can to beat us.’ I know that they don’t want to lose another game to us and be four games back. So, it’s going to be a grinder of a game.”