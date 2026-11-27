The San Francisco 49ers may very well have established themselves as the team to beat in the NFL right now after they blew out the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. And yet, there is still a lot of work for this team to do, which is why they have quickly turned the page to their upcoming action in Week 12.

The Niners have another big clash against the Seattle Seahawks on their hands, and right now, the main storyline surrounding this team revolves around star quarterback Brock Purdy‘s health. However, on Friday, another unique development took place involving Super Bowl-winning tight end Jack Stoll, as he ended up being stolen from San Fran by another one of its division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers Lose Jack Stoll to the Rams

Stoll went undrafted in 2021, but he managed to find a home with the Philadelphia Eagles, which is where he spent the majority of his first four seasons in the league. Often used as a blocking tight end, Stoll has only caught 28 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown so far in his career, but he did earn a Super Bowl ring after spending part of the 2024 campaign with the Eagles.

After spending last season with the New Orleans Saints, Stoll signed to the Niners’ practice squad for the 2026 campaign, which is where he has spent the majority of the year. Stoll has appeared in just one game this season, but he was a reliable depth option that the team knew it could turn to if it needed extra help at this spot.

Elsewhere in the NFC West division, the Rams picked up a win over the Green Bay Packers to kick off Week 12, but the problem is that they lost a pair of tight ends, Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen, to injuries. With more depth needed at the tight end position, L.A. decided to poach Stoll off San Francisco’s practice squad by signing him to its active roster.

“The Rams are signing TE Jack Stoll off the 49ers’ practice squad,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “With Tyler Higbee (chest) and Davis Allen (ankle) injured, Sean McVay & Co. bring in the veteran Stoll as part of the mix.”

Could 49ers Be in Trouble vs. Seahawks in Week 12?

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

You never know when you will need depth in the NFL, so while losing Stoll isn’t the end of the world right now, it could come back to bite the Niners down the line. For the time being, though, the 49ers have bigger fish to fry, as they need to figure out if their star quarterback is going to be able to play against one of the toughest defenses in the league.

Purdy has been battling a sprained ankle throughout the week, so if he is unable to go, Mac Jones would get his first start of the season. Jones filled in admirably for Purdy last year, but it’s clear the offense is worse without him on the field. Kickoff for this huge divisional matchup is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.