Less than 48 hours after Brock Purdy was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the San Francisco 49ers learned they would have to play without their star quarterback.

The 49ers ruled out Purdy for their Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, November 27, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mac Jones will make his first start of the 2026 NFL season.

Perhaps more concerning for the 49ers, though, was head coach Kyle Shanahan’s assessment of Purdy’s recovery.

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported that Shanahan characterized Purdy’s injury as a mid-ankle sprain and indicated that the quarterback hadn’t progressed as quickly as the team had hoped this week.

Purdy did not practice all week after sustaining the injury in the second quarter of San Francisco’s 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

When Will 49ers QB Brock Purdy Return From Injury?

Purdy’s next opportunity to play will come against the New York Giants on Sunday, December 6. Shanahan has not established a definitive return date for the quarterback.

The 49ers initially received some encouraging news regarding Purdy’s injury. Shanahan confirmed Wednesday that Purdy had avoided a high-ankle sprain and characterized his status as day-to-day.

Purdy also managed to finish the game against Minnesota despite suffering the injury before halftime.

The 26-year-old completed 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns, earning his second NFC Offensive Player of the Week award of the season.

Purdy has been playing some of the best football of his NFL career. Through 10 games, he has thrown for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 71% of his passes. His 118.2 passer rating leads the NFL.

At 9-1, San Francisco has afforded itself some breathing room in the NFC West. Getting Purdy healthy for a potential deep postseason run carries considerably more importance than rushing him back for one divisional game.

49ers Turn to Mac Jones Against Seattle Seahawks

Remember those Mac Jones trade rumors?

The 49ers fielded questions about Jones’ availability ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline, with general manager John Lynch making it clear that it would take a particularly compelling offer for San Francisco to part with its backup quarterback.

Less than three weeks later, that decision looks particularly prudent.

Jones went 5-3 as a starter in relief of Purdy in 2025, finishing the season with 2,151 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 97.4 passer rating.

He also has the benefit of another year in Shanahan’s offensive system, although the former New England Patriots first-round pick has attempted just one pass this season.

Sunday represents an opportunity for San Francisco to complete a regular-season sweep of the defending Super Bowl champions after defeating Seattle 32-29 at Lumen Field on October 11.

A win would move the 49ers four games clear of Seattle in the standings, with the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand.

The 49ers and Seahawks kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Levi’s Stadium on FOX.