The Seattle Seahawks listed 15 players on their injury report following Thursday’s practice as they prepare for a massive divisional showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Among the players listed was superstar wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who hasn’t missed a game for Seattle all year.

However, he appears to be dealing with a lingering ankle issue that dates back to last month, before the Seahawks faced the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12. While he hasn’t missed a game, it’s certainly something Seattle continues to monitor.

Is Smith-Njigba Playing vs. 49ers?

Right now, all signs point to Smith-Njigba playing Sunday despite taking part in practice on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday.

While it’s not ideal that he’s on the injury report coming off a bye week, the fact that the ankle issue first appeared well over a month ago, he hasn’t missed any action, and he’s still playing at an extremely high level suggests it’s likely not overly serious.

However, if Smith-Njigba remains limited Friday or doesn’t practice at all, the outlook for his availability Sunday could change.

Given the stakes of this game, with Seattle looking to close the gap on San Francisco, it would be hard to imagine Smith-Njigba sitting out.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s injury report. Via @johnpboyle https://t.co/jkAuENEc9p — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 25, 2026

Smith-Njigba’s 2026 Season With Seahawks

In the last matchup between the Seahawks and 49ers earlier this season, which San Francisco won 32-29, Smith-Njigba hauled in five catches on eight targets for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Now in his fourth season with Seattle, he’s on pace for the best year of his career. He’s recorded 79 receptions on 109 targets for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 120.7 yards per game, which leads the NFL.

Seattle enters Sunday’s matchup with a 6-4 record, while San Francisco sits at 9-1.