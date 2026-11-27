The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Seattle Seahawks in a massive divisional showdown at Levi’s Stadium this Sunday.

San Francisco won the first meeting in October, 32-29, and enters this contest with a 9-1 overall record. Meanwhile, the Seahawks sit at 6-4 and are looking to stay in the thick of the race.

Seahawks Officially Rule Out 3 Players

Both teams released their updated injury reports Friday, offering a clearer picture of which players will be available Sunday.

Seattle officially ruled out three players for the matchup while removing quarterback Sam Darnold from the injury report. That means he’ll return to the lineup and start against San Francisco.

The three Seahawks who won’t play Sunday are right tackle Abraham Lucas, left guard Quentin Nelson and defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

No other Seattle players received a game designation.

Seahawks injury report vs 49ers Sam Darnold will start

Leonard Williams will go OUT

Abe Lucas

Quenton Nelson

Jarran Reed All others will go https://t.co/iXa1Lcd5SA — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) November 27, 2026

Brock Purdy Ruled Out for 49ers

As for San Francisco, head coach Kyle Shanahan has ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy. That completely changes things from Seattle’s perspective and puts Mac Jones in line to make his first start of the season and ninth start since joining the organization last year.

The 49ers have also ruled out wide receiver Jordan Watkins, leaving them without another weapon on the outside.

Beyond those two, five players carry questionable designations: WR Mike Evans, CB Upton Stout, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Siran Neal and OL Austen Pleasants.

Looking at Mac Jones as the Starter

Purdy has played at an MVP level this season, so losing him certainly hurts. However, Jones has proven to be a capable starter when called upon.

In his eight starts last season, Jones led the 49ers to a 5-3 record. He completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.