The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 29.

However, the 49ers will be without their starting QB, Brock Purdy. San Francisco ruled out Purdy on Friday. Purdy suffered an ankle injury during their Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The QB did not practice this week in preparation for the Seahawks.

Purdy went 21-for-26 for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns during the 49ers’ dominant 35-10 win over the Vikings in Mexico City last Sunday.

49ers Name Starting QB Ahead of Seahawks Game

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday that Mac Jones will start against the Seahawks.

2025 seventh-round pick Kurtis Rourke will serve as the 49ers’ backup QB. Rourke has not made an appearance in the NFL.

Jones has thrown only 1 pass and has appeared in 3 games this season. But the backup QB performed admirably last season after Purdy missed 8 games with a turf toe injury.

The former first-round pick led the 49ers to a 5-3 record while Purdy missed time. Jones completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards and recorded 13 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.

Now, Jones will make his first start of the season against a tough Seahawks defense. The 49ers beat the Seahawks 32-29 in Seattle earlier this year. Purdy went 19-for-29 for 189 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception. San Francisco’s defense forced 4 turnovers in the Week 5 win.

49ers Kept Mac Jones Despite Trade Interest

Jones is one of the better backup QBs in the NFL. The QB proved that when he performed well while Purdy missed significant time last season.

Jones is also in the last year of his 2-year, $8.4 million contract.

The 49ers could have dealt Jones during the offseason or before the trade deadline but opted to keep the 28-year-old.

The Minnesota Vikings, in particular, reached out to 49ers general manager John Lynch about Mac Jones’ availability before the deadline. The 49ers reportedly wanted a second-round pick and more for Jones, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Vikings ultimately pivoted. Minnesota traded a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Kirk Cousins.

The Baltimore Ravens also needed a QB at the trade deadline after Lamar Jackson suffered a significant injury. But the Ravens made a move for Arizona Cardinals’ QB Jacoby Brissett.

Kyle Shanahan’s Comments on Brock Purdy’s Injury

There was cause for concern after Purdy missed practices on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday ahead of the Week 12 matchup.

Shanahan told reporters on Friday that Purdy does not need surgery. He also added that he is optimistic Purdy will return next week against the New York Giants.

However, Shanahan was also optimistic that the starting QB would be available this week.