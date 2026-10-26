49ers Announce Injury Update on WR Mike Evans After Missing Falcons Game

The San Francisco 49ers were extremely shorthanded on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, and it showed.

They lost 29-20, suffering their first loss of the NFL season and falling to 6-1. San Francisco now enters its Week 8 bye.

The 49ers were without several key players, most notably wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. They also missed star pass rusher Nick Bosa and briefly lost running back Christian McCaffrey during the game.

49ers Announce Injury Update on Evans

On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media and provided injury updates across the roster.

After revealing that McCaffrey sustained a mild hamstring strain that isn’t expected to sideline him for any games, Shanahan shared some other good news.

He said Evans has a good chance to return in Week 9 when the 49ers resume play after the bye. Samuel and Bosa, who have both missed several weeks, also have a chance to return.

Via RotoWire Fantasy Football: “Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles), per head coach Kyle Shanahan, ‘has a chance to return’ following the 49ers’ Week 8 bye.”

Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles), per head coach Kyle Shanahan, “has a chance to return” following the 49ers’ Week 8 bye. Via @LombardiHimself https://t.co/gp7oyvQu5r — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 26, 2026

Shanahan noted that seven currently sidelined players could return for the matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The other names mentioned were Luke Gifford, Marques Sigle, Garret Wallow, Demarcus Robinson and CJ West.

The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the 49ers. Look at the key players that are currently recovering from injuries: Mike Evans (Achilles)

Christian McCaffrey (thigh) from yesterday

Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

Demarcus Robinson (ankle)

Nick Bosa (calf)

Upton Stout (shoulder)

Marques Sigle (ankle) — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 26, 2026

Evans’ 2026 Season With 49ers

In his 13th NFL season, but first with the 49ers, Evans has already formed a strong connection with quarterback Brock Purdy.

He’s hauled in 27 catches on 39 targets for 420 yards and three touchdowns across the six games he’s played.

Without Evans and Samuel, the 49ers committed four offensive turnovers on Sunday, including two costly interceptions by Purdy.