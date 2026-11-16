49ers Catch Major Break as Vikings Star Set to Miss Week 11 Showdown

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a massive road win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The victory improved their record to 8-1 as they remain atop the NFC West and the NFC as a whole through 10 weeks.

However, they’ll have to turn the page quickly as they’re set to travel to Mexico City this coming weekend for a Sunday night showdown against the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings, who have arguably the best defense in all of football.

This will be the biggest challenge yet for a 49ers offense that’s been firing on all cylinders and erupted for 46 points against the Cowboys, who, to be frank, have one of the worst defenses in football.

49ers Catch Major Break Against Minnesota

The 49ers are already catching a major break against the Vikings due to some injury news announced Monday.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed that star wide receiver Jordan Addison, the clear No. 2 behind Justin Jefferson on the outside, will not play this week and will likely miss multiple games. Addison also missed Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Addison injured his thumb and will undergo surgery. He’s now a candidate for injured reserve, as O’Connell noted that his return could fall around the four-week mark.

#Vikings WR Jordan Addison will undergo thumb surgery and is likely going to be placed on IR, per HC Kevin O’Connell Addison will NOT be available for the upcoming game against The 49ers 👀 https://t.co/XkQJo71gKA — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 16, 2026

Addison’s 2026 Season With Vikings

It hasn’t been the best 2026 campaign for Addison or really anybody on the Vikings offense, mainly due to extremely poor quarterback play.

That said, Minnesota traded for Kirk Cousins this past week and, even without Addison and starting tight end T.J. Hockenson, scored 30 points against the Packers in his first start back with the franchise.

Through seven games this season, Addison has hauled in 18 receptions for 277 yards and a touchdown.

Over the course of his career, Addison has appeared in 48 games across four seasons in the league. He’s totaled 193 receptions for 2,673 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco just allowed the Cowboys’ No. 2 wide receiver, George Pickens, to absolutely go off on Sunday. He hauled in 11 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers also gave up 348 passing yards and five touchdowns to quarterback Dak Prescott. If San Francisco can’t tighten things up defensively, it could be a long night against Minnesota because the Vikings defense is giving up just 14.0 points per game.