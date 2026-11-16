San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle Publicly Trolls Cowboys After Week 10 Win

The San Francisco 49ers found themselves in a shootout with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday but still emerged victorious.

San Francisco held a three-score lead at one point but allowed Dallas to climb back into the game. Despite the late comeback, the 49ers escaped AT&T Stadium with a 46-40 win behind star quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey, who both went ballistic.

Purdy completed 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores went to McCaffrey, who recorded three touchdowns himself while hauling in four receptions for 161 yards.

George Kittle Publicly Trolls Cowboys

Another 49er who made a major impact was tight end George Kittle, who caught six passes for 74 yards.

Kittle continues to find success against the Cowboys, and after going viral last year for wearing the “[explicit] Dallas” shirt under his pads, he decided not to flaunt it too much this time. However, he wore it once again.

He posted several photos of him and his teammates from the game with a caption that read, “… Dallas,” while labeling the location as “Jerry’s World.”

And if you look closely at the collage of photos Kittle shared, you’ll see him pull down the “[explicit] Dallas” shirt to show everybody he had it on.

Check it out:

49ers Fans React on Social Media

“Hell yea Georgie!! I knew you’d have that shirt on,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “I knew that shirt was on lmao.”

Another person wrote, “I KNEW YOU HAD THE SHIRT ON!!!”

“So, the gray shirt is 4-0 now?!” one more fan commented.

Looking at the 49ers Right Now

San Francisco is firing on all cylinders, and while its defense looked a bit suspect, the Cowboys offense has the capabilities to be one of the best in the NFL when it gets into a rhythm. Dallas certainly played well down the stretch of the game.

However, the 49ers now face a massive challenge this week when they take on the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in Mexico City. The matchup could have major implications for the NFC’s No. 1 seed, which comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.