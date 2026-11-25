The San Francisco 49ers are 9-1 and Brock Purdy is a significant reason why. The quarterback has been the subject of widespread praise in recent weeks, with teammates, opposing coaches and analysts all weighing in on the level he is playing at. After Sunday’s 35-10 demolition of the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, the conversation around Purdy has only grown louder.

The latest voice carries serious weight. Russell Wilson, a Super Bowl champion who spent over a decade playing quarterback at the highest level, offered his assessment of what Purdy is doing this season.

What Wilson Said

Wilson was direct about where he sees Purdy right now and what separates him from the rest of the league.

“Brock Purdy is playing unbelievable football and I don’t think he gets enough credit,” Wilson said.

That alone would be notable coming from a quarterback of Wilson’s stature. But he went further, comparing Purdy’s pre-snap command at the line of scrimmage to Peyton Manning’s. Wilson said Purdy’s ability to diagnose defenses and know exactly where to go with the football before the snap reminds him of what Manning did throughout his career.

Wilson is not making that comparison lightly. He played against Manning for years in the AFC West and later joined the Denver Broncos, where Manning’s influence still shaped the organization. He watched Manning’s pre-snap process up close. For Wilson to see that same quality in Purdy says something about how far the 49ers quarterback has come.

The Evidence Keeps Piling Up

Purdy shredded the Vikings’ league-best defense on Sunday, completing 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and three scores while absorbing just one sack. When Minnesota sent extra rushers, he converted 16 of 18 attempts against the blitz, posting a 148.8 passer rating and 195 yards per Next Gen Stats.

Mike Evans called Purdy “the best player in the game right now” after the win. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores credited Purdy and acknowledged his defense had no answers for the tight-window throws. Head coach Kyle Shanahan gave him the game ball.

Teammates, opponents, and quarterbacks who have played at the highest level for over a decade are all saying the same thing.

Final Word for the 49ers

Manning’s pre-snap command was the gold standard for a generation of quarterbacks. He saw the entire field before the ball was snapped and made defenses look like they were always a step behind. Wilson is not a man who throws that name around carelessly.

The 49ers have something special, and the rest of the league is running out of ways to deny it.