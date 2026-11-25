The San Francisco 49ers did something no team had managed all season. They made the Minnesota Vikings‘ defense look ordinary. The 35-10 victory in Mexico City was not just a win. It was a statement from an offense that put up 28 first-half points against a defense that had held every opponent to 23 or fewer this season.

Brock Purdy picked apart Brian Flores’ blitz packages from the opening drive. He finished 21-of-26 for 255 yards with three touchdown passes while taking just one sack. The game plan was precise.

What Flores Said

The Vikings’ defensive coordinator was asked about what went wrong against San Francisco’s offense.

“They’re a very good team and I think they had a really good game plan. They executed that game plan,” Flores said. “I think Brock made some great throws in some tight windows. I think they made some tough catches in some tight windows, and they played really well.”

Flores acknowledged there were things his defense could have done better, but he was careful to give the 49ers full credit for what they did right. He framed the loss as a reminder of what the highest level of football looks like.

“There’s some things we could have done better in those exact situations that I’m referencing, and against an opponent like that, you got to be on your P’s and Q’s,” Flores said. “That’s the National Football League, and against an opponent like that, that’s got skilled players and coaching staff like that, you got to be precise.”

The Numbers Back It Up

Purdy was not just good against Minnesota’s defense. He was historically good against their blitz. He was 16-of-18 against the blitz for 195 yards with a 148.8 rating per Next Gen Stats, and started the game 8-for-8 for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Mike Evans caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in his return from a three-game absence. George Kittle added two touchdown grabs. The 49ers also put together a 98-yard touchdown march in the second half that took more than seven minutes off the clock and broke whatever fight Minnesota had left.

The Vikings came into the game daring quarterbacks to beat them with quick decisions under pressure. Purdy did exactly that, and he made it look routine.

Final Word for the 49ers

Flores’ defense came into Mexico City as the most feared unit in the NFL and Purdy carved it apart. The respect in Flores’ voice was earned.

The 49ers are 9-1 and their quarterback is playing the best football of his career. They face the Seahawks up next.