The San Francisco 49ers put on a masterclass performance last Sunday night in Mexico City, dominating the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 to improve to 9-1 on the season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy put on a show against Brian Flores’ Vikings defense, which has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses all season. Purdy seemed to have an answer every time Minnesota brought pressure.

He completed 21-of-26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. He connected with tight end George Kittle for the first two scores before finding veteran wide receiver Mike Evans for the third.

49ers Make Announcement on Purdy

Following his performance in Week 11, the NFL announced Wednesday that Purdy had earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

It’s the fourth time in his five-year career that Purdy has received the award.

NFC Players of the Week! (Week 11) @brockpurdy13 | @1NCRDB1 | @DrewTS7 https://t.co/jB31IehJYb — NFL (@NFL) November 25, 2026

Abdul Carter of the New York Giants won NFC Defensive Player of the Week, while Washington Commanders kicker Drew Stevens earned the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

On the AFC side, Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman won Offensive Player of the Week after a three-touchdown performance. Will Anderson Jr. took home the defensive honor, while Devontez Walker earned Special Teams Player of the Week.

Purdy’s 2026 Season With 49ers

Purdy has put together an MVP-caliber season, delivering consistently strong performances despite occasionally working with a depleted group of WRs.

After Sunday’s game, Purdy has completed 71.0% of his passes for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He’s also added 222 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries.

According to Kalshi, Purdy jumped Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and became the slight favorite to win the MVP Award with just seven regular-season games remaining.