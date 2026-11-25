The Washington Commanders didn’t stand on ceremony on Wednesday, moving quickly to sign former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk the same day as he visited the team and just one day after he cleared waivers following his release from the San Francisco 49ers.

“Free-agent WR Brandon Aiyuk is signing with the Washington Commanders practice squad, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Aiyuk once again becomes teammates with his Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.”

“He’s back: The Commanders are signing WR Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on X.

Aiyuk hasn’t played since suffering a catastrophic knee injury early in the 2024 season — and shortly after signing a 4-year, $120 million contract extension. He cut off contact with the 49ers early in the 2025 season and had openly pined for a trade to the Commanders before his release.

“It’s been a rollercoaster to get here, but Brandon Aiyuk is back with an NFL team,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on X.

49ers Released Aiyuk After Years-Long Drama

After two years of drama, the 49ers finally parted ways with Aiyuk on Monday.

“ESPN sources: the 49ers are releasing WR Brandon Aiyuk today,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday. “A first-round pick of San Francisco in 2020, Aiyuk now will move on and wants to resume his career elsewhere after not playing in an NFL game since October 2024 … Aiyuk will be subject to waivers. If and when he clears waivers, he then would become an unrestricted free agent. ‘We are looking forward to finding his next team,’ said his agent Drew Rosenhaus.”

Aiyuk hasn’t played football in two years after a devastating knee injury early in the 2024 regular season and a series of bizarre off-field incidents. He broke off contact with the team early in the 2025 season while rehabbing his knee.

Part of Aiyuk’s bizarre behavior? Openly pining for a trade to the Commanders, including filming a fake ad to sell season tickets. There was also an incident in which an arrest warrant for excessive speeding was issued for Aiyuk after he posted a video of himself driving past the 49ers’ practice facility.

Brandon Aiyuk: Elite NFL WR Before Knee Injury

When he signed his contract extension, Aiyuk, 6-foot and 200 pounds, was coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including his only NFL All-Pro season in 2023, with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Through 7 games in 2024, Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards and no touchdowns before a catastrophic knee injury in Week 7, when He tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers voided the rest of the guaranteed money in his contract in 2025, and the NFL ultimately told Aiyuk he needed to pay back about $13 million in bonus money — something that was presumably cleared up before he signed with the Commanders.