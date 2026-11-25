The San Francisco 49ers put on a show against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City last Sunday night, defeating them 35-10 to improve to 9-1 on the season.

In attendance for the game was 49ers icon and NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

A pregame photo surfaced of Rice on the sideline watching another NFL legend warm up: wide receiver Mike Evans. Now in his 13th season, Evans is the only player in NFL history besides Rice to record at least 1,000 receiving yards in 11 consecutive seasons.

The mutual respect between the two was evident when NFL cameras caught their brief pregame conversation.

Evans Shares Viral Convo With Rice

As Evans approached Rice, the retired legend greeted him by saying, “Hey, get your work in, baby. Get your work in… good to see you.”

Evans responded as the two hugged, “Good to see you too, GOAT.”

@MikeEvans13_ delivered with the 🐐 @JerryRice watching @insidethenfl Week 11 Mic’d Up on X https://t.co/ngULamITgc — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026

Evans also put on a show in his return to the field after missing the previous three games with Achilles tendinitis.

He hauled in a team-high six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, bringing his season totals to 33 receptions for 529 yards and four TDs in seven games.

NFL Fans React to Viral Interaction on Social Media

The NFL’s post of the conversation quickly surpassed 400,000 views in less than 24 hours, and fans loved seeing the two legends embrace now that Evans is part of the 49ers, where Rice spent 16 seasons and won three Super Bowls.

“Greatness recognizes greatness,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “The Greatest of All Time w/a top 10 of All Time.”

Another person wrote, “Jerry officially passed the Torch.”

“Mike Evans and Jerry Rice mic’d up in 2026 is a thing,” a fan posted.

One more person commented, “Getting the credit his deserves.”