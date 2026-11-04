49ers Announce Injury Update on WR Mike Evans Ahead of Raiders Game

The San Francisco 49ers are 6-1 and in first place in the NFC West entering Week 9 of the NFL season.

They’re also coming off their bye week, which came at a critical time as they’ve dealt with a plethora of injuries across the roster pretty much since training camp.

One of those injured players is veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, whom the 49ers acquired in the offseason after he spent the last 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Evans has dealt with a rib injury as of late, along with Achilles tendinitis, which kept him sidelined for the 49ers’ last game against the Atlanta Falcons, a loss for San Francisco.

On Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Evans and several other players as the team returned to practice.

49ers Announce Evans Injury Update

Last Monday, Shanahan mentioned that roughly seven players, including Evans, could return for Week 9.

However, on the first day of this week’s injury report, Evans was a non-participant, as were running back Christian McCaffrey and fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress,” Shanahan said of Evans. “I think he’s going in the right direction and it’s something we definitely got to be smart with, but we’re not going to overly do it. We just want to wait till he’s healthy and he’s still working his way to get there.”

Here’s what Kyle Shanahan said about the status of WR Mike Evans and his Achilles: “I think we’ve made a lot of progress. I think he’s going in the right direction and it’s something we definitely got to be smart with, but we’re not going to overly do it. We just want to wait till he’s healthy and he’s still working his way to get there.” — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 4, 2026

Evans’ status will ultimately become clearer depending on how much he practices, if at all, on Thursday and Friday.

Evans’ 2026 Season With 49ers

It’s been a stellar season for Evans through the games he’s played, even while battling injuries.

He’s been a massive help to quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s in the MVP conversation through eight weeks.

Evans has hauled in 27 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns in roughly five and a half games. He left in the first half of the 49ers’ Monday night matchup against the Washington Commanders three weeks ago after tweaking his Achilles.