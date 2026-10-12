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49ers Announce Nick Bosa Injury Update After Seahawks Win

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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers secured a 32-29 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the 49ers improved to 5-0 overall, making them one of just three unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL through five weeks.

They accomplished that without star pass rusher Nick Bosa, who has remained sidelined with a calf injury he sustained during practice ahead of Week 3. He has missed the last three games but has not been placed on injured reserve.

49ers Announce Update on Bosa

On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided updates on several injuries the team is dealing with.

The 49ers expect Deebo Samuel to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, but Bosa could return as San Francisco gets an extra day to prepare for Monday night’s matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Shanahan said Bosa will have “a chance” to play Monday night, following the pass rusher’s comments last week that he was “pretty darn likely” to return in Week 6.

Via Sleeper49ers: “EDGE Nick Bosa has “a chance” to play Monday night vs the Commanders, per HC Kyle Shanahan.”

Other 49ers Injury Updates

Along with noting that Bosa has a chance to play against Washington this week, Shanahan said fullback Kyle Juszczyk and defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. could also return.

“I think [Bosa], Kyle Juszczyk and James Thompson [Jr.] are all kind of in the same boat,” Shanahan said. “They’ve all got a chance, but definitely not saying they’re good to go right now. We’ve got to continue to evaluate them throughout the week and it’ll take all week, but hopefully they can get there.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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49ers Announce Nick Bosa Injury Update After Seahawks Win

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