49ers Announce Nick Bosa Injury Update Ahead of Commanders Game

The San Francisco 49ers are unbeaten at 5-0 entering Monday night’s clash against the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco is still dealing with a plethora of injuries, including star pass rusher Nick Bosa, who sounded optimistic about returning this week after missing the last three games with a calf injury.

49ers Announce Injury Update on Bosa

On Friday, it was revealed that Bosa would not be out on the practice field, raising concerns about whether he’ll play.

Missing a Friday practice usually indicates that a player won’t suit up that weekend. However, with the 49ers playing Monday instead of Sunday, Saturday’s practice becomes the most critical for Bosa. If he can’t get on the field, he likely won’t play against Washington.

#49ers Nick Bosa (knee, calf) is NOT practicing today https://t.co/VwHKQTixR2 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 16, 2026

John Lynch Speaks on Bosa’s Status for Week 6

49ers general manager John Lynch was asked Friday morning about Bosa’s status for Monday and how his rehab has progressed.

“We will see. Nick is making really good progress, we’re encouraged by that,” Lynch said. “We’re always toeing that line. We want to make sure that when we get him back, we have him back for good. You know that he’s not gonna re-injure it…..You know there’s no assurances there, there’s no absolutes…See if he can get out here today, you know the extra day helps us. We have kind of a fluid situation there.”