Hi, Subscriber

49ers Announce Sudden Mike Evans Injury Update Ahead of Commanders Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 11: Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown reception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off an impressive 32-29 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans also had his best game yet as a member of the 49ers, hauling in seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Evans has been battling injuries, mainly fractured ribs that he sustained more than two weeks ago. However, he hasn’t missed any game action despite sitting out some practices.

49ers Announce Evans Update

On Thursday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed a new issue that Evans is dealing with.

Evans missed practice Thursday while dealing with Achilles soreness in addition to his ongoing rib injury, which could linger if he continues to play through it.

The Achilles soreness is new for Evans, though it doesn’t appear to be a major concern at the moment. The 49ers don’t play until Monday night, when they host the Washington Commanders, giving Evans extra time to recover.

That additional day off means Friday and Saturday will likely be key practice days in determining his game status.

Evans’ 2026 Season With the 49ers

Evans signed with the 49ers this offseason after spending the first 12 years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl in 2020 and made six Pro Bowls.

This season, despite the injuries, he’s hauled in 24 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

He’ll need to continue serving as a centerpiece moving forward, as San Francisco lacks depth at wide receiver.

The 49ers already have Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling and DeMarcus Robinson sidelined. Veteran Deebo Samuel also suffered a hamstring injury during the team’s win over Seattle, and the injury is expected to keep him out for a few weeks.

Fortunately, Kirk opened his practice window Thursday, and he could return soon. For now, Evans and Brandin Cooks will headline the wide receiver room.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

49ers Announce Sudden Mike Evans Injury Update Ahead of Commanders Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x