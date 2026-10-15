49ers Announce Sudden Mike Evans Injury Update Ahead of Commanders Game

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off an impressive 32-29 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans also had his best game yet as a member of the 49ers, hauling in seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Evans has been battling injuries, mainly fractured ribs that he sustained more than two weeks ago. However, he hasn’t missed any game action despite sitting out some practices.

49ers Announce Evans Update

On Thursday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed a new issue that Evans is dealing with.

Evans missed practice Thursday while dealing with Achilles soreness in addition to his ongoing rib injury, which could linger if he continues to play through it.

#49ers Mike Evans won’t practice Thursday due to Achilles soreness and rib injury, per Kyle Shanahan https://t.co/DhB2o4EIwK — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 15, 2026

The Achilles soreness is new for Evans, though it doesn’t appear to be a major concern at the moment. The 49ers don’t play until Monday night, when they host the Washington Commanders, giving Evans extra time to recover.

That additional day off means Friday and Saturday will likely be key practice days in determining his game status.

Evans’ 2026 Season With the 49ers

Evans signed with the 49ers this offseason after spending the first 12 years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl in 2020 and made six Pro Bowls.

This season, despite the injuries, he’s hauled in 24 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

He’ll need to continue serving as a centerpiece moving forward, as San Francisco lacks depth at wide receiver.

The 49ers already have Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling and DeMarcus Robinson sidelined. Veteran Deebo Samuel also suffered a hamstring injury during the team’s win over Seattle, and the injury is expected to keep him out for a few weeks.

Fortunately, Kirk opened his practice window Thursday, and he could return soon. For now, Evans and Brandin Cooks will headline the wide receiver room.