The San Francisco 49ers are in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this week, practicing at a high altitude ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

On Thursday, the 49ers received some great news on the injury front as veteran wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Dre Greenlaw both returned to practice.

Still, some unexpected news emerged regarding backup quarterback and fan favorite Mac Jones.

49ers Announce News on Jones

Nearly every player who entered the week on the injury report with an uncertain status for Sunday returned to practice in some capacity Thursday.

Jones, meanwhile, landed on the injury report after missing Thursday’s practice because of an illness. That’s not uncommon this time of year as temperatures drop and the weather turns colder.

The only #49ers player not in uniform and participating during early open portion of Thursday’s practice: QB Mac Jones (illness) — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 19, 2026

If Jones catches a cold, it likely won’t affect his status for Sunday. But if the illness forces him to miss the game, Kurtis Rourke would back up starter Brock Purdy. Rourke has served as the 49ers’ third quarterback behind Purdy and Jones all season.

Jones’ Time With 49ers

The 49ers signed Jones before the 2025 season, and although he serves as the backup quarterback, he has become one of the most popular players on the team.

Much of that popularity stems from his personality, but Jones has also delivered impressive results whenever he has gotten the opportunity to play.

Last season, Jones stepped in for an injured Purdy and made eight starts. He led the team to a 5-3 record while throwing for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

This season, Jones hasn’t made a start. Rumors also linked him to a potential trade ahead of last week’s deadline. However, the 49ers value him highly and reportedly asked for a second-round pick in exchange for the backup quarterback. No team ultimately met that asking price.