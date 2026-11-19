The San Francisco 49ers (8-1) are gearing up for a massive Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) in Mexico City on Sunday night.

San Francisco is coming off a 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. The offense couldn’t be stopped, led by star quarterback Brock Purdy, who completed 22-of-28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdown passes went to running back Christian McCaffrey.

49ers Make Announcement on McCaffrey

McCaffrey finished Sunday’s game against Dallas with 13 carries for 62 yards and four receptions for 161 yards. He also scored three total touchdowns.

His two receiving touchdowns covered 74 and 66 yards, giving San Francisco two massive scoring plays.

Following his standout performance, the 49ers announced Wednesday that McCaffrey earned FedEx Air & Ground NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

“A groundbreaking performance,” the 49ers posted on X.

A groundbreaking performance 👏 https://t.co/8n1JxgmqqN — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 19, 2026

McCaffrey delivered a historic performance. He became the first running back in the Super Bowl era to record multiple receiving touchdowns of at least 65 yards in a game. He also became the first 49ers player since wide receiver John Taylor in 1989 to catch one touchdown of at least 70 yards and another of at least 60 yards in the same game.

McCaffrey’s 2026 Season With 49ers

The 30-year-old has been one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL throughout his career, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Now in his fifth season with San Francisco after the 49ers acquired him from the Carolina Panthers in 2022, McCaffrey has started all nine games. He’s recorded 115 carries for 519 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 40 receptions for 410 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

On Sunday, however, McCaffrey and the 49ers offense will face their biggest challenge yet. They’ll take on a Vikings defense that allows just 14.0 points per game and has been a force throughout the season.

McCaffrey Excited to Play in Mexico City

Speaking to the media Wednesday, McCaffrey reflected on his last trip to Mexico City in 2022. He also shared how excited he is to return for Sunday’s matchup.

“It was one of the coolest experiences playing there,” McCaffrey said. “That many people being that loud for that long was something that was really special. You never know what to expect going into an international game and unfamiliar territory, but they made it so fun for us. The Mexican fans are unbelievable. So we can’t wait to get down there.”