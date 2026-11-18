The San Francisco 49ers fought their way to a 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, as they continue to overcome a barrage of injuries to emerge as one of the top teams in the NFL. The Niners have been getting healthier in recent weeks, and that should continue as the team inches closer and closer to the playoffs.

As of late, San Fran has a unique situation on its hands involving embattled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who successfully filed for reinstatement to the league earlier this month. The Niners will soon have to make a decision on what to do with Aiyuk, and according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, it doesn’t sound like he is banking on staying with San Francisco.

Brandon Aiyuk Hasn’t Considered Potential 49ers Reunion

Aiyuk has endured a shocking fall from grace in recent years, but now he is attempting to write his comeback story. In 2023, Aiyuk earned All-Pro Second Team honors after he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns with the Niners. He earned a massive four-year, $120 million contract extension as a result of his strong play, and the hope was that he’d be part of the team’s long-term future.

Instead, Aiyuk struggled in seven games for the 49ers before he suffered a season-ending ACL injury, and while he has since recovered from that injury, he hasn’t played in the NFL since then. Aiyuk’s relationship with San Francisco has since been destroyed, as he has said on several occasions that he will not play for them ever again.

As a result, the Niners have largely been unconcerned with Aiyuk’s reinstatement, even though he could conceivably help an ailing wide receiver corps. The overarching expectation is that Aiyuk will either get released or traded, but couldn’t he just stay put and help San Fran out? While that is technically an option, Rosenhaus revealed he and Aiyuk haven’t really discussed it, simply because they don’t believe the 49ers have any interest in keeping him around.

“We haven’t discussed it, simply because the writing has been on the wall for a while now,” Rosenhaus said when asked if Aiyuk would be open to playing for the 49ers again on “The Russini Report.” “The Niners have not been bashful in saying publicly that they’re not planning on him coming back … Brandon and I have not seriously discussed him returning to the Niners, just because we are not sure that that is an option.”

Should the 49ers Consider Reuniting With Brandon Aiyuk?

Getty The drama between the San Francisco 49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon

San Francisco has until Nov. 23 to make a decision on Aiyuk’s future, but it seems like he will simply be released if he isn’t traded before then. The Niners could surely use more help at wide receiver, but after Aiyuk turned his back on the team, it doesn’t seem like anyone in the building is rushing to welcome him back with open arms.

It is also unknown whether or not Aiyuk would even be open to playing for San Francisco after publicly denouncing the team, so at this point, a split seems like the best outcome for all parties involved. You can never say never in the NFL, but if Aiyuk ends up playing football this season, it seems like a near certainty that it won’t be with the 49ers.