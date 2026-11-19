The San Francisco 49ers have won eight of their first nine games, and they’ve done so without the bulk of their wide receiver corps.

San Francisco owns the NFL’s best record after piling up 584 yards in Sunday’s 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys, despite battling a rash of injuries at several positions.

Rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling hasn’t played since Week 1 when he hurt his left ankle in a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia. However, the second-round pick might finally be getting close to a return.

De’Zhaun Stribling Spotted Working at 49ers Practice

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported on Wednesday that Stribling was at practice getting some light work in.

“Seen at #49ers practice today: Rookie WR De’Zhaun Stribling (ankle) doing some work on the side. First I’ve seen of that since the injury,” Wagoner posted on X.

It’s a small step, but it certainly matters.

Stribling first tweaked the ankle late in the first quarter against the Rams. He returned to the game, then hurt it again in the second quarter and had to be carted off. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said afterward there was no concern about it being an Achilles injury.

It turned out to be a deltoid ligament sprain in his left ankle, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Stribling got multiple opinions on whether he could rest it and come back without surgery, but he ultimately decided to have the procedure on Sept. 16.

At the time, Shanahan said he was expected to miss about 10 weeks. That would put his return right around Thanksgiving week, so Wednesday’s side work suggests he’s on schedule.

Because Stribling is on injured reserve, the 49ers would have to open his practice window before he can return. After being activated off IR, the 49ers have 21 days to add Stribling to the active roster or he’ll miss the rest of the season.

Stribling’s Return Could be a Game-Changer for 49ers

The 49ers made Stribling the 33rd overall pick in April after trading down twice, and plenty of people called it a reach. He quickly proved them wrong.

Stribling led the 49ers with seven catches for 63 yards in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, then added four catches for 46 yards in the second preseason game. ESPN’s Dan Graziano went as far as predicting that Stribling could lead all rookie receivers in catches this season. That’s why the injury hit so hard.

“It’s kind of crushing,” general manager John Lynch said on KNBR’s “Murph & Markus” after the surgery. “De’Zhaun has been tremendous; you guys have all seen it if you came out to training camp. I mean, he’s one of our most consistent performers from the jump. He takes his craft incredibly seriously. He’s smart.”

Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and Demarcus Robinson have picked up the slack since then. But adding a healthy Stribling would give quarterback Brock Purdy another reliable target heading into the stretch run.

He and Stribling already showed chemistry in the preseason finale, when Purdy targeted him three straight times on his only drive.

The 49ers face the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday before a divisional rematch with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks three days after Thanksgiving. That game could be a possible target for Stribling’s return.