The San Francisco 49ers haven’t gotten the dominant presence they expected from Nick Bosa on their defensive line, as he hasn’t consistently pressured opposing quarterbacks. If Bosa isn’t producing at the level his contract demands, questions could begin to emerge about his long-term future in San Francisco.

This season so far, Bosa has played 172 total snaps on defense for the 49ers, leading to a 71.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran edge rusher has recorded 11 total pressures, zero sacks, 10 hurries, six stops, six solo tackles, and one QB hit.

With concerns about his performance emerging over the last few days, Bosa spoke about his performance since returning from injury and adapting to defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and a tweaked scheme.

“There’s some things that I kind of took for granted that I could do for most of my career automatically and not really have to think about,” Bosa told reporters. “But yeah, I mean it takes time. I’m not going to make excuses because nobody really cares. But I’m going to get better and I’m pretty confident in that physically and how I’m playing.

“I’m not going to make excuses because nobody really cares, but I’m gonna get better and I’m pretty confident in that— physically and how I’m playing.”

Nick Bosa Gets Two Potential Outcomes If Peformance Doesn’t Improve

Meanwhile, Mark Willard of 95.7 The Game sees two potential outcomes for Bosa if he continues to provide this level of production.

“I don’t think Nick is as much of a concern as a lot of people are feeling today,” Willard said in a Nov. 16 video from 95.7 The Game. “What I’m doing is recalibrating what I sort of expect from Nick Bosa on a game-in and game-out basis, and it’s not even so much that this was only his second game back.

“I think that we will probably get to a point next year where Nick Bosa either should be cut or restructured. I don’t think he is a $35 million player. He is not the player he used to be, and he shouldn’t be. He’s had three torn ACLs, and it sucks, and it’s a bummer.”

It will be interesting to see if Bosa can use this second half of the season to finish on a positive note and be a major impact for the 49ers in the postseason.

49ers Defense Looking for Bounce-Back Performance

Moreover, the 49ers defense will be looking for a bounce-back performance in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite getting the win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 and moving to 8-1, the Niners’ defensive unit gave up 40 points.

As a result, Bosa spoke about how the group is feeling, as they appreciated the win, but probably know that San Francisco won’t be winning many games if they give up 40 points again.

“Our coaches have reiterated that you have to enjoy wins in the NFL, but we’ve been around long enough to know that when you don’t perform good enough, you’re not going to be celebrating and high-fiving in the locker room,” Bosa added. “It wasn’t a great feeling for the defense.”