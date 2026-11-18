The San Francisco 49ers have kept winning without wide receiver Mike Evans.

However, the team doesn’t want to test its luck in seeing if the same will be true during the postseason.

Sunday’s 46-40 shootout win over the Dallas Cowboys improved San Francisco to 8-1. Deebo Samuel scored twice and trade acquisition Keenan Allen added five catches for 61 yards. Even so, the 49ers are still waiting to get their best pass-catcher back.

Mike Evans has now missed three straight games with Achilles tendinitis. But the six-time Pro Bowler is inching closer to a return.

However, one sports doctor is warning the 49ers not to get too eager in rushing him back.

49ers Warned About Exacerbating Mike Evans’ Injury

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner recently spoke with NYU Langone orthopedic surgeon Dr. Daniel Kaplan regarding Evans’ situation.

Kaplan stated the tendinitis is an overuse injury and not a tear. The bigger concern is what happens if the 49ers bring him back before it properly heals.

“The biggest risk is really more that you let this thing perpetuate and just not actually cool down,” Kaplan told Wagoner. “ So instead of getting 100% better, you’re 75% better and then you play and now you’re 70% better. That’s the bigger risk.

“Theoretically, whenever a tendon is not working optimally or a tendon around it, you are just in general at slightly higher risk. It’s not that he’s at no increased risk, but that’s just not the primary concern.”

In other words, Evans could spend the rest of the season at less than 100% if he’s brought back too quickly.

Kaplan said tendinitis usually takes 2-4 weeks to heal. But a setback can stretch that out by a few more weeks — and the 49ers are running out of regular season.

“But if you send him back too soon, then you restart the clock,” Kaplan said, suggesting it’s better to let Evans rest up in the short term for the sake of having him close to fully healthy come the postseason.

The good news is Kaplan doesn’t think Evans is at risk of a rupture. He said the 49ers “did the right thing by actually shutting him down.” San Francisco also knows this injury all too well. Christian McCaffrey missed the first eight games of 2024 with bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

Why the 49ers Need Mike Evans Healthy for a Super Bowl Run

The 33-year-old Evans has been worth the wait when he’s on the field.

He caught 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns in six games before getting hurt in the second quarter of a Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. The 49ers also average 7.2 yards per play with Evans on the field, compared to 6.4 without him.

Tight end George Kittle would know.

“Everybody on the field — their life is easier because of how good he is and how much of a threat he is,” Kittle said.

That’s why San Francisco signed Evans to a three-year, $42.4 million deal in March, after he spent 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As Wagoner put it, the 49ers are Super Bowl contenders without Evans, but with him “they could be the favorites.”

Evans didn’t practice Wednesday in Colorado Springs, where the team is adjusting to the altitude, though head coach Kyle Shanahan hopes that changes soon.

“Can’t go today, but hopefully, he’ll be able to go tomorrow,” Shanahan told reporters. “I’m not sure yet, but taking it day by day right now.”

If Evans does practice Thursday, the next test is a big one. The 49ers face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in Mexico City, 7,350 feet above sea level. Minnesota’s defense allows a league-low 14.5 points per game, and a Vikings win would give them the top spot in the NFC.