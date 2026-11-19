The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for a massive Sunday night matchup in Mexico City against the Minnesota Vikings and their dominant defense led by Brian Flores.

San Francisco understands the challenge ahead, but the team could get a major offensive reinforcement back in veteran wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans has missed the last three games because of Achilles tendinitis. He also missed the team’s bye week during that stretch, meaning he hasn’t played in four weeks.

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, Evans could return to the field Thursday as the 49ers prepare in Colorado. The team is practicing at a higher altitude before traveling to Mexico this weekend.

49ers GM Gives Injury Update on Evans

General manager John Lynch made his weekly appearance on KNBR Thursday morning and discussed Evans’ current injury status.

“We’ve been trying to knock this thing out such that when he comes back he can stay back… He’s been frustrated, he wants out there,” Lynch said. “I think this week’s a big step… today we have a fuller padded practice and hopefully have Mike out there.”

Lynch’s comments align with what 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday. Shanahan also indicated that Evans had a good chance to return to practice Thursday, suggesting the team is optimistic about getting the veteran WR back on the field.

John Lynch on Mike Evans: “We’ve been trying to knock this thing out such that when he comes back he can stay back… He’s been frustrated, he wants out there. I think this week’s a big step… today we have a fuller padded practice and hopefully have Mike out there.” (via @knbrmurph & @MarkusBoucher) — KNBR (@KNBR) November 19, 2026

Evans has appeared in six games for the 49ers this season after signing with the organization this offseason in his 13th NFL season.

He quickly developed a strong connection with quarterback Brock Purdy, catching 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns in those six games.

Having Evans back on the field would give the 49ers offense another dangerous weapon and create even more opportunities for the rest of the playmakers. San Francisco has remained one of the league’s most productive offenses even without him.

The 49ers erupted for 46 points against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, but they’ll face a much tougher test against Minnesota. The Vikings have allowed just 14.0 points per game this season, making them one of the NFL’s toughest defensive units.