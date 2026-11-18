The most exciting matchup of Week 11 is set to unfold Sunday night in Mexico City when the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-2).

San Francisco brings one of the NFL’s most high-powered offenses into the matchup, led by head coach and offensive play caller Kyle Shanahan. Minnesota, meanwhile, boasts arguably the best defensive unit in football, with defensive coordinator Brian Flores leading the charge.

On Wednesday, Shanahan spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on Flores and the Vikings defense.

Shanahan Makes Strong Statement on Flores

As expected, Shanahan had nothing but respect for Flores and the job he’s done with Minnesota’s defense since arriving.

“He’s more unique than all the other 31 guys. He’s the one guy who commits to this,” Shanahan said. “And it’s not just a fad for these nine games. He’s been doing it this whole time, his whole time in Minnesota, he did the same thing in Miami. He’s as good as it gets at that stuff and anybody who lives in that world as much as he does it’s usually a matter of time… They’re sound, they put so much pressure on the quarterback, the play caller, the o-line, the receivers, on everybody… when you play against Brian it’s 70 straight plays of that.”

Kyle Shanahan on Minnesota DC Brian Flores: “Hes more unique than all the other 31 guys:” https://t.co/kXFbGtTseN — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 18, 2026

Flores Praises Shanahan

The two coaches are preparing for a chess match on Sunday night, but Flores also had plenty of praise for Shanahan and his play-calling abilities.

“Where do I start? Everything is high level. It’s thought out,” Flores said during his media session on Tuesday. “There’s a rhyme or reason behind it all. There’s complimentary plays….From a run game standpoint, it’s elite. From protection, it’s elite. Play design is elite. It’s gonna be a major, major challenge.”

Interestingly, Flores has gotten the better of Shanahan in their previous matchups. Shanahan holds an 0-3 record against teams with Flores on the coaching staff.