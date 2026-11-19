The San Francisco 49ers will see an old face when they meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week on Nov. 22 in Mexico City. Jauan Jennings will have an opportunity to haunt his former team and get a win over the Niners.

Moreover, leading up to the trade deadline, Jennings decided to reject a trade that would have allowed him to return to the Bay Area. The veteran wideout decided to remain in Minnesota, even though it hasn’t been a great season from a pass-catching perspective,

Nonetheless, if he gets to haunt his former team, then it might make up for the lackluster numbers that Jennings has had so far this season. Ahead of the matchup, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner spoke to the media and was asked about facing Jennings.

“I don’t know if Jauan and I ever jousted too much, but I love Jauan,” Warner told reporters on Nov. 18. “I love everything that he’s about, his competitive spirit. He was exactly what we asked for in a receiver and as a player as a 49er. It sucks that he’s not with us anymore, but I know he’ll obviously be fired up and ready to go for this game.”

Vikings’ Jauan Jennings Pumped Up to Face Niners

Being teammates with Jennings for so long, it’s no surprise that Warner knows how the veteran wideout is feeling for this contest. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared how Jennings is feeling for this game and noted that they will look to lean on him in the passing game with the injury to Jordan Addison.

“He is [pumped up to face the 49ers],” O’Connell said during the Nov. 17 edition of “X’s and O’s with Kevin O’Connell.” “Jauan is a guy that brings it every single week, and he’s played a critical role for us on some of those early downs, doing some jobs that only Jauan Jennings can really do.

“I know he’s going to be ready to do those things. Obviously, with us being down Jordan Addison right now, we’re going to need to get some plays out of him in the pass game.”

49ers Defense Looking for Bounce-Back Showing in Week 11

Meanwhile, the 49ers defense and Warner will be looking for a bounce-back performance after giving up 40 points in the Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Niners offense was able to rack up 46 points, but the defense likely knows that the offensive unit won’t be able to bail them out most of the time.

“I got a big ego when it comes to things like that—a high standard and expectation for our team, especially our defense,” Warner said on Nov. 15 after the win over the Cowboys. “We got to be better. Great win. We got to win by any fashion.

“There’s going to be games where the offense carries us, like they did today, and I’m sure we’re going to have to make sure we have our best performance this upcoming week. You love to learn off of a win, and we’ll make sure we correct the mistakes that we made in this game and be better from it.”