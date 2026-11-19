The San Francisco 49ers have already turned the page from Week 10 to Week 11 as they gear up for a massive Sunday Night Football showdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

However, it’s hard not to reflect on the offensive performance the 49ers delivered last Sunday in their 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Everyone seemed to get in on the action and make an impact, but no one made a bigger impact than running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey scored three touchdowns, including two receiving and one rushing, while recording 161 receiving yards and more than 220 total scrimmage yards.

49ers Make McCaffrey Announcement

On Wednesday, the 49ers took another opportunity to reflect on their Week 10 performance by announcing that McCaffrey had officially earned FedEx Air & Ground NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

“A groundbreaking performance,” the 49ers posted on X.

A groundbreaking performance 👏 https://t.co/8n1JxgmqqN — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 19, 2026

McCaffrey delivered a historic performance in several ways. He became the first running back in the Super Bowl era to record multiple receiving touchdowns of at least 65 yards in a single game.

He also passed Keith Byars for fifth place on the NFL’s all-time list for receiving yards by a running back with 5,821.

Kittle Reacts to McCaffrey News

It came as little surprise that Kittle reacted to McCaffrey earning Player of the Week honors on Wednesday.

He shared the 49ers’ graphic announcing the news on his Instagram story with a caption that read, “@christianmccaffrey seems legit!”

Kittle Speaks on McCaffrey’s Week 10 Performance

Following Sunday’s game, Kittle offered more insight into McCaffrey’s outstanding performance against Dallas.

“I felt really open, and when I saw him throw the ball to Christian, I was like, ‘Nah, he’s more open than I am,'” Kittle said of McCaffrey’s 74-yard TD. “And then I saw, I can’t remember what wide receiver, someone was blocking on the far side, and I was like, ‘All right, I’m going to do whatever I can.’ Anytime you watch Christian in open space, it’s awesome.”