The San Francisco 49ers are coming off an offensive shootout with the Dallas Cowboys, which they managed to win 46-40 behind star quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy completed 22-of-28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for over 20 yards on two carries.

Beyond his work as a passer and runner, the QB even helped block downfield on one of wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s long touchdown runs, and star 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams took notice.

Williams Makes Feelings Clear on Purdy

Appearing on KNBR on Tuesday, Williams was asked about Purdy’s blocking. The 12-time Pro Bowler had nothing but praise for his quarterback.

“Man that’s Brock Purdy, doing whatever it takes to win,” Williams said. “Always has been that guy always will be. It’s the reason he went from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP of the league… He’s got a $300M right shoulder, if that was my son I wouldn’t want him blocking anybody.”

“Man that’s Brock Purdy, doing whatever it takes to win. Always has been that guy always will be. It’s the reason he went from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP of the league… He’s got a $300M right shoulder, if that was my son I wouldn’t want him blocking anybody.” 😂 -Trent Williams on Brock Purdy’s blocking in space on Deebo’s long touchdown. (via @knbrmurph & @MarkusBoucher) — KNBR (@KNBR) November 17, 2026

Purdy’s 2026 Season With 49ers

Now in his fifth year with the 49ers after they drafted him with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which earned him the nickname “Mr. Irrelevant,” Purdy has been nothing short of dominant.

He’s leading one of the best teams and offenses in all of football. The 49ers sit at 8-1, and he’s playing at an MVP level.

Following Sunday’s game, Purdy is completing 70.1% of his passes for 2,369 yards, 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He’s also rushed 41 times for 222 yards and two scores.

Purdy and San Francisco will now face their biggest challenge yet as they travel to Mexico City this week for a showdown against the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings, who have the best defense in the NFL.