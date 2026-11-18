The San Francisco 49ers are entering a massive Sunday night matchup in Mexico City against what could very well be their biggest threat in the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings.

San Francisco currently sits at 8-1, while the Vikings are 7-2 and boast what many consider the best defense in football, led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

For a 49ers offense that’s been firing on all cylinders and is coming off a game in which it scored 46 points, this will be its biggest challenge yet.

49ers Announce Mike Evans Injury Update

San Francisco has had to navigate the last several games without star wide receiver Mike Evans, who is dealing with Achilles tendinitis.

On Wednesday, as the 49ers took the practice field in Colorado to train at high altitude before heading to Mexico City, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on the veteran’s status.

Evans reportedly will not practice Wednesday. However, there’s finally some good news.

Shanahan indicated that he’s hopeful the veteran receiver will return to practice Thursday. That would potentially give him two full days of work on the field with his teammates before they depart for Mexico City.

#49ers Mike Evans (Achilles) will NOT practice today but the team hopes he can return to practice Thursday, per Kyle Shanahan https://t.co/LcNk8ELRUM — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 18, 2026

Evans’ 2026 Season With 49ers

In his 13th NFL season and first as a member of the 49ers, Evans quickly formed a connection with quarterback Brock Purdy.

Through the six games he’s played, Evans has caught 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 15.6 yards per catch.

Injuries have bothered him since training camp, but Evans has continued to play through most of them. The 49ers chose to hold him out rather than risk further aggravating his Achilles, especially because they want him at full strength for the playoffs.

Getting Evans back on the field Sunday, particularly against the Vikings’ defense, would provide a massive boost to San Francisco’s offense.