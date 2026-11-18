Despite being 33 years old, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle isn’t slowing down with what he brings to the team as a pass catcher and run blocker.

So far this season, Kittle has recorded 44 receptions for 557 receiving yards and has scored five touchdowns in nine games, per StatMuse.

Kittle will be looking to make an impact in the Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings, who will make the Niners’ offense work for its points. Ahead of the game in Mexico City, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts on what’s impressing him when seeing Kittle this season.

“It’s incredible how much energy George Kittle has on a daily basis,” Gronkowski said during a Nov. 18 appearance on “Up & Adams.” “I want his energy. Every time I’m with him, I’m looking at him like, this guy is special. He’s special all across the board.

“He really is in all the great ways possible. Just how much passion he has for the game of football, how much passion he has to be a leader, how much passion he has for both aspects of the game, the pass game and run game.

“The guy’s the best tight end in football for being the most complete tight end. He really is. Every time I watch him, I just wish he could give me an ounce of that juice that he has. He was born with it. He really was. And it’s impressive and fun to watch.”

Rob Gronkowski on George Kittle’s Run Blocking

Moreover, Gronkowski noted that Kittle’s ability to have the same energy for run blocking as he does for pass catching is what makes him a special player. The 49ers will need that run blocking to lean on the ground game as the Vikings’ defense is going to bring lots of pressure.

“He loves [run blocking] more than me; I can tell you that,” Gronkowski added. “I’m just watching him. I was not that enthusiastic on my blocks. Just watching him at 33 years old, and I swear, if you didn’t know his age, you would possibly think that he’s just 25 or 26 years old with how much spunk he has, with how much explosiveness he’s bringing to the table on a weekly basis.

“I’m talking about consistency. This guy isn’t just going out there and having one good blocking game, maybe a couple of great plays in the passing game. It’s on a consistent basis, week in and week out. That’s what makes him such a great player.”

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Has Respect for Vikings’ Brian Flores

Speaking of the 49ers offense, head coach Kyle Shanahan facing Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is the marquee matchup within the game. Nonetheless, there’s a lot of respect from Shanahan towards Flores, as the Niners head coach spoke to the media on Nov. 18 ahead of the Week 11 game.

“[Flores is] more unique than all the other 31 guys,” Shanahan told reporters. “He’s the one guy who commits to this, and it’s not just a fad for these nine games or whatever. He’s been doing it his whole time in Minnesota [and] he did the same thing in Miami; he’s as good as it gets at that stuff.”