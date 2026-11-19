The San Francisco 49ers (8-1) are preparing for what could be their biggest challenge of the season when they take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) Sunday night in Mexico City.

Minnesota’s offense remains somewhat of a question mark as the team continues to adjust with Kirk Cousins back at quarterback. However, its defense is arguably the best unit in football, led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. That will make this the toughest test yet for the high-powered 49ers offense and star quarterback Brock Purdy.

49ers GM Makes Strong Statement on Purdy

During his weekly appearance on KNBR Thursday morning, 49ers general manager John Lynch discussed his evaluation of Purdy’s season and his expectations for the quarterback heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Lynch also discussed how Purdy should approach a Minnesota defense built around applying constant pressure.

“Just to be Brock,” Lynch said of how Purdy should approach the Vikings matchup. “Brock is like a great point guard in basketball. You got great weapons around you, but you’re the conductor.

“I just can’t say enough about Brock. He can play on time and in rhythm and he can also create and make things happen as we saw the other day… he’s playing at an incredibly high level and it’s just really what we’ve come to expect. He’s having an unbelievable season and he knows the challenge he’ll have this week against Minnesota, but I know he’ll be up for it.”

John Lynch on Brock Purdy’s season: “He’s playing at an incredibly high level and it’s just really what we’ve come to expect. He’s having an unbelievable season.” via: @knbrmurph | @MarkusBoucher https://t.co/5VQ0NAlSx1 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 19, 2026

Purdy’s 2026 Season With 49ers

In his fifth season with the 49ers, Purdy is playing at an MVP level. Entering Sunday’s matchup, he has completed 70.1% of his passes for 2,369 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also gained 222 yards and scored two touchdowns on 41 carries.

Purdy is coming off an impressive performance against the Cowboys, completing 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-point offensive explosion. However, the Vikings present a much tougher defensive challenge than Dallas, and Purdy will get his first-hand look at that difference Sunday night.