San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk was reinstated from the reserve/left squad list and even met with the team alongside his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Nonetheless, the Niners have yet to cut ties with him, likely worrying that a potential NFC rival could take a flyer on him.

With the roster exemption expiring on Nov. 24, the 49ers appear inclined to wait until the deadline before releasing the wideout. Over the summer, Aiyuk was pushing for a move to the Washington Commanders to reunite with his former college teammate Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders aren’t looking like they’ll be a playoff team, but in a terrible NFC East division, they aren’t out of the race. Still, it looks like San Francisco won’t take any chances and will release Aiyuk until they have to.

While Washington could be an option, former NFL wideout James Jones doesn’t see the 49ers wideout playing this season.

“I feel bad for him,” Jones said during a Nov. 19 appearance on “Pregame.” “You let all that money go, and I don’t know the relationship between you and the Niners. I don’t know all the ins and outs of what went on. People read articles and hear stories and all that, but I don’t really know what truly happened between you and the 49ers.

“But I’ve just seen the way that he’s been acting on social media, and he’s let a whole lot of money slip out of his pockets. To be honest with you, he’s really ruined his reputation. We all know how the NFL works. All these coaches and GMs are homies, and they talk to each other. I think he’s gonna get released, and I don’t think we’ll see Brandon Aiyuk play football this year.”

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Might Be Done In the NFL

Moreover, Jones took it a step further and noted that Aiyuk’s time in the NFL could be over. If he doesn’t play this season, it would mean that the last time the wideout was on the field was in 2024, not to mention that he suffered a severe knee injury. As a result, could teams decide the juice isn’t worth the squeeze?

“If [there] is a team that gives him a chance, I don’t know how good he does in five weeks,” Jones added. “I think we are seeing the last of Brandon Aiyuk in the National Football League, and it’s absolutely crazy because dude is a dog and is a guy.”

Did Brandon Aiyuk Waste His Potential?

Jones also believes that if this is the end of the road for Aiyuk in the NFL that it will be a tale of wasted potential. Before his knee injury, Aiyuk was coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

“He has everything that you possibly want at the wide receiver spot: Routes, quickness, catching, playmaking ability with the ball, and speed,” Jones added. “He is like that at the wide receiver spot. That’s why the Niners paid him all that money. He had to fight a little bit for it, but that’s why they gave him all that bread.

“I don’t think we see Brandon Aiyuk play football this year because of the things that have happened off the football field. I really don’t and it sucks that he’s giving up all that money because he’s so good. He would have gotten another contract.”