The San Francisco 49ers own the NFL’s best record at 8-1 after Sunday’s 46-40 shootout win over the Dallas Cowboys.

And they’ve done it without Brandon Aiyuk for the second straight season.

The former All-Pro wide receiver was reinstated from the reserve/left squad list on Nov. 9 after reporting for a physical. The 49ers have made it clear he won’t play another down for them.

When head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked in September if Aiyuk would be considered amid a rash of receiver injuries, he replied with a simple “no.”

However, San Francisco doesn’t appear to be in any rush to let him go. And at least one prominent NFL voice thinks there could be a petty reason behind it.

Mike Florio Rips 49ers for Squatting on Brandon Aiyuk

Along with Aiyuk’s reinstatement, the league gave the 49ers a two-week roster exemption.

That means Aiyuk doesn’t count against the 53-man roster until Nov. 23. It also means the 49ers don’t have to pay him a dime until then.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio expects San Francisco to use every one of those days, even though the team gains almost nothing by waiting. Florio says the only edge is keeping Aiyuk away from a competitor a little longer.

“If the 49ers are simply squatting on Aiyuk out of spite, that’s a bush-league move that creates bad karma,” Florio stated. “Let the guy get back in the league. They apparently still have the ability to pursue upwards of $13 million in bonus money from him; use that process as the vehicle for getting a pound of flesh.

“Regardless, the 49ers apparently won’t be letting him go until the exemption expires. At that point, he’ll pass through waivers, his contract won’t be claimed, and he’ll become a free agent.”

All signs point to Aiyuk signing with the Washington Commanders, especially after ESPN reported he and QB Jayden Daniels reconciled after their offseason feud.

“I’m told that Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk have reconciled,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “Aiyuk took aim at Daniels and even his mother, Regina Jackson, over the summer as part of a barrage of curious social media posts.

“That strained a Daniels-Aiyuk relationship that was once strong from their Arizona State days. But Aiyuk reached out about a month ago, and the two settled their differences. Daniels was receptive and understanding.”

Why the 49ers Aren’t Done With Brandon Aiyuk Yet

Things weren’t supposed to end like this.

The relationship fell apart after Aiyuk refused to do his rehab for his torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus at the team facility last year. The 49ers voided about $27 million in 2026 guarantees in the summer of 2025. They placed him on the reserve/left squad list in December.

Now the fight is about money.

The NFL told Aiyuk earlier this month that he owes the 49ers about $13 million in bonus money he was paid after signing his extension. General manager John Lynch has stayed vague about how the team will handle it.

“My job is to look out for the best interests of the 49ers, and as such, in this particular situation, we’re working with the NFL management council to navigate through kind of a different situation,” Lynch said. “It’s fluid.”

Once the exemption runs out, Aiyuk is expected to go unclaimed on waivers. At that point, he’d be free to sign with any team.

That would finally open the door to Washington, where Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who drafted Aiyuk in San Francisco, and Daniels, his former Arizona State quarterback, are waiting.

Washington, however, may not be Aiyuk’s only option.

The Los Angeles Rams need healthy receivers with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams both on IR. The Minnesota Vikings, who are without Jordan Addison, and the Seattle Seahawks, who have no clear WR2 behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, could be possible fits too.