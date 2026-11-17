The San Francisco 49ers offense, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, has been highly impressive this season.

They’ve had to deal with a range of injuries, but two things have remained consistent: head coach Kyle Shanahan’s play calling and Purdy’s execution on the field. He makes plays himself while also getting the football into his playmakers’ hands.

That’s exactly what happened on Sunday in the 49ers’ 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Purdy completed 22-of-28 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to running back Christian McCaffrey, who recorded 161 receiving yards.

Pat McAfee Makes Strong Statement on Purdy

ESPN’s Pat McAfee praised Purdy and the 49ers on “Monday’s Monday Night NFL Countdown,” as San Francisco sits at 8-1 and holds a share of the league’s best record.

“Brock Purdy is outrageous. He is dealing it at all times. You talk about his athleticism which is underrated. But he can handle a Shanahan offense at its highest form,” McAfee said. “And ever since Shanahan and Brock Purdy came together it’s been like this.

“But he’s finally I fell like getting his credit and we he makes a mistake we all like of lose our mind. Because it’s very abnormal for him to do anything. He’s the perfect quarterback to Shanahan, the Niners are a machine, and the Dallas Cowboys are really good at just getting a team to run right through them.”

There’s a standard in that San Francisco 49ers locker room.. This team is a machine and Brock Purdy is outrageous #MondayNightCountdown https://t.co/S3VacDGABm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2026

Purdy’s 2026 Season With 49ers

Through 10 weeks, Purdy has established himself as one of the top MVP contenders with his performance this season.

Following Sunday’s outing, Purdy has completed 70.1% of his passes for 2,369 yards, thrown 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He’s also rushed 41 times for 222 yards and two scores.

His numbers may not be as high as those of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who’s considered the MVP favorite right now. However, Purdy has had to deal with countless injuries to his wide receiver room and has gone without his top target, Mike Evans, for three consecutive games.