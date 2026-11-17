Kyle Shanahan is not worried about Nick Bosa. The San Francisco 49ers pass rusher has played four games and has no sacks. Shanahan said he expects that to change. “I’m not worried about Nick,” Shanahan said on a conference call Monday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Nick is going to get better each week, and he’ll eventually get there.”

Shanahan on Bosa’s Return

Shanahan said Bosa is still working his way back. He said some plays look like the old Bosa and some do not.

“I think that he has a number of plays that look just like Nick, and I think he has a few plays that don’t,” Shanahan said. “I think Nick is ready to go, and I think he’s definitely affecting the quarterback and doing some good things out there. But Nick’s going to get better, the more he gets back with us.”

Shanahan also said Bosa has not played much football. “He’s taken a lot of time off with his injury,” he said, per Rohan Chakravarthi of Niners Nation.

Why Bosa’s Start Has Been Slow

The slow start has an explanation. Bosa missed training camp with knee soreness after returning from ACL surgery. That injury cut his 2025 season short after three games.

He then played the first two games of this season before a calf injury kept him out for five. He has played in only four of the 49ers’ nine games.

What the Numbers Show for the San Francisco 49ers Pass Rush

The sack total does not tell the whole story. Bosa has 13 quarterback pressures in four games, including two hits on the quarterback, per Maiocco. He had five pressures against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, his biggest workload of the year.

His pass-rush win rate is 16.7 percent, which Chakravarthi says is still a top-15 mark among edge rushers this year. Opponents have chipped and double-teamed him often. No other rotational defensive lineman has a win rate above 12 percent, which lets teams focus on Bosa.

Bosa has had seasons like this before. In 2024, he had nine sacks in 14 games with 69 pressures and a 20 percent win rate. In 2023, he had 10.5 sacks and 122 pressures. Bosa also jumped offside three times against Dallas.

Shanahan on the Pass Rush as a Whole

San Francisco sacked Prescott once on Sunday. Shanahan said the rush was better early and faded late.

“I thought we definitely rushed the passer better earlier on,” Shanahan said. “Obviously, we didn’t get any sacks, but I thought we affected the quarterback. I thought we hit him.”

He said it fell apart in the fourth quarter. The 49ers led 38-19 with about nine and a half minutes left. “Then I thought we really died out and the pass rush disappeared,” Shanahan said. “I thought all 11 did, but mainly our D-Line.”

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers head to Colorado Springs for a week of altitude training. Then they fly to Mexico City to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 22. Shanahan expects Bosa to keep improving along the way. “Nick’s going to get better each week,” he said.